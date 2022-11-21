Miranda Lambert Releasing ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ Cookbook In April

Now I’m hungry…

Miranda Lambert just announced that her very first cookbook, Miranda Lambert: Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen , is set to drop on April 25th, 2023.

She shared the news in a post on Instagram earlier, saying what a dream come true it is for her to be able to create her own cookbook with recipes from multiple generations of women in her family:

“This is something I never thought I’d say, but…..I’m releasing a book!!!! ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ is a collection of recipes and stories from my pretty bitchin’ kitchen to yours.

I was blessed to be raised by two generations of hell-raising, hard working women who knew how to make people feel good. This is a look into our lives and the food we’ve made along the way

Out April 25th. Preorder now at the link in my bio.”

You can check out the cover of the new cookbook in her post, too:

Every single recipe she included has been handed down from her mom, grandma and close friends who taught her everything she knows about the kitchen:

“Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life.

I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends.”

And here’s a look at some of the good stuff the Texas native will be sharing with the world come April, starting of course with a southern classic in her grandma’s banana puddin’ recipe:

Nonny’s Banana Pudding

Paw Paw’s Bar-B-Que Sauce

The LOAF, a.k.a. “the meal that will get the ring”

Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler

Stacked Enchilada Bake

Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

Roasted Root Vegetable Winter Salad

Whiskey Cupcakes

It will include many other meals for occasions such as porch parties, road trips, holidays and celebratory gatherings, all with Miranda’s signature Texas flare on full display. Miranda will also share some personal stories about where some of the recipes came from and why they mean so much to her.

She also has an exclusive home goods line, Wanda June, at Walmart.

In addition to this big announcement, Miranda just received four 2023 Grammy nominations , including one for the coveted Country Album of the Year award for her eighth studio album Palomino .