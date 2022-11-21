Read full article on original website
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
fox4news.com
North Texans share their time to help others in need for Thanksgiving
DALLAS - Serving others can make a difference in someone's life, especially strangers in need. There were many North Texas volunteers who shared their time this holiday to help others and show their love for one another this Thanksgiving. At Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Dallas, former refugees and new arrivals...
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
24hip-hop.com
Dallas Artist BigB.DaGoat Is Up Next
Recently the state of Texas has become a top contender for producing elite hip hop artists. Rappers like Megan The Stallion, MO3, Sauce Walka and others have created their own legacy in the rap community. Another Texas artist who has been gaining a major buzz is BigB.DaGoat. Born and raised in Dallas,
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas
Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.
Dallas Observer
The Pandemic Revealed New Strategies to Help Tenants Avoid Evictions and Homelessness
Chantel Hardaway is a single mother of seven living in North Texas. On July 27, as she lay in a hospital after giving birth to a son, a Dallas County justice of the peace court took up her eviction case, and because she didn’t appear, the court ruled in the landlord’s favor.
CandysDirt.com
Builders of Hope Development to Offer 20 Affordable Homes in West Dallas
Just 2,370 new housing units were added to the Dallas tax rolls in 2021, a city council member mentioned in a phone interview with CandysDirt.com last week. Maybe that’s a pandemic problem. Maybe it’s the result of inflation or high construction costs. Maybe it can be attributed to the City of Dallas permitting debacle.
fox4news.com
Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
fox26houston.com
3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California
Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27
Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27
I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
fox4news.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by 18-wheeler on Dallas highway
DALLAS - A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Dallas highway in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. Police said the crash happened just before 3:15 a.m., on North Central Expressway, just before Forest Lane. The investigation found the victim was struck by an 18-wheeler while walking in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving
A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
dallasexpress.com
Dallas District 7 Plagued by Violent Homicides & Assaults
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, violent crime was on the rise last month in City Councilman Adam Bazaldua’s district in South Dallas. District 7 saw a significant uptick in Homicides, Robberies, and Assaults year-over-year in October under Bazaldua’s watch. Even though he was not named Crime Boss of the Month this go around, the councilman’s district has been suffering at the hands of violent criminals for too long.
fox4news.com
AT&T Stadium to host 2030 Men's Final Four
ARLINGTON, Texas - The NCAA announced Tuesday that AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been selected to host the 2030 Men's Final Four. It is the third time that the men's Final Four is heading to North Texas. AT&T Stadium hosted the event in 2014 and Dallas' Reunion Arena served as...
Texas man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Florida bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the 'N-word' before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 14
No. 1 China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2) Time, site: 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium. Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; Lake Worth ISD on YouTube. Breakdown: The deeper a team travels into the playoffs, the more experience it gains. That’s been a major pillar for...
