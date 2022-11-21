Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help locate missing 53-year-old, Kevin Deon Strickland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help finding missing 53-year-old, Kevin Deon Strickland. Police said Strickland, who is from the Wilkens area, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 12 p.m. Strickland was wearing a black coat, light green pants and black...
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore police find 11-year-old runaway
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- — Police need help locating a missing runaway child from Baltimore. Detectives in the Missing Persons Unit are searching for 11-year-old Kamari Johnson. Kamari was last seen on November 24, 2022, in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue at approximately 7:25 p.m. Johnson is 4’9”...
WBAL Radio
19-year-old man fatally struck, 2 injured on I-95 in Harford County
A 19-year-old Philadelphia man was struck and killed and two others were injured early Thanksgiving morning in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Harford County. Maryland State Police said troopers were called shortly before 2:15 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-95 in Aberdeen. Police said the pedestrians were on...
foxbaltimore.com
Help police find missing 13-year-old girl, last seen in west Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Help Baltimore City Police find missing 13-year-old Kayla Davis. Police say, Davis was last seen on November 18, the in the 3700 block of Overview Road wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers. She stands 5 feet tall and weighs...
Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are continuing their investigation after two teenagers were shot inside a parked car on Chelmsford Court in Middle River. At this time, one of the two teens is still listed in critical condition in the hospital. The second is in stable condition and recovering. Officers responded to a shooting call Monday night in the unit block of Chelmsford to find two males inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Their ages are 17 and 18. Witnesses reported hearing as many as ten gunshots at around 7:25 pm. A spokesperson The post Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man shot in Middle River Monday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police identified on Tuesday two gunshot victims injured in Middle River on Monday, according to authorities.A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot in the unit block of Chelmsford Court on Monday night, police said.County officers found them with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.At this point, the 17-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition while the 18-year-old man is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact county police at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 866-756-2587.
foxbaltimore.com
24-year-old man killed in Towson shooting, police say
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Towson on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say officers were called to the 8700 block of Loch Raven Blvd for a report of an unconscious person and when police arrived at the scene they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Delaware police seek assistance in locating missing 15-year-old girl
Alexis Marrero has been missing since October 1 when authorities said she left the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.
WBAL Radio
Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt
In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old in critical condition and 18-year-old injured in Essex shooting, police say
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot on Monday night, according to an update Baltimore County Police Department released on the double shooting in Essex. Detectives were called to the scene of a shooting on the unit block of Chelmsford Ct. and found two teens...
foxbaltimore.com
Man grazed by bullet while walking in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting that occurred o Thursday afternoon. At approximately 12:10PM, officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old male who was suffering from a graze gunshot wound to his...
Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County
BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Police need your help identifying burglary suspects
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department released pictures of two burglary suspects and now they're asking for the public's help in identifying them. Police say the suspects were captured on surveillance video during the burglary near West 40th Street, at the Space Telescope Science Institute. Northern District Burglary...
foxbaltimore.com
70-year-old man who saved mother, daughter from Pigtown explosion fighting for life
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 70-year-old man who saved a teenage girl and her mother from an explosion in Pigtown Tuesdayis still in critical condition at the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, his family said. His family said Terry Bagley Sr. was walking to the grocery store when the...
Gunman sought in Middle River double shooting
Police are still seeking a gunman after a double shooting in Middle River on Monday, and they are assuring residents that it wasn't random.
foxbaltimore.com
Man in grave condition after Southeast Baltimore shooting, vehicle seen fleeing the scene
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a Southeast Baltimore shooting that left one man in grave condition on Thanksgiving Day. At approximately 3:00AM, officers responded to the 100 block of N. Lakewood Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds...
Baltimore Police Release Images Of Subway Restaurant Robbery Suspect
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Baltimore, authorities say. Surveillance images were released of a suspect who reportedly robbed the restaurant located at 37 East 25th Street at gunpoint on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Baltimore police. Citywide Robbery...
70-year-old veteran hospitalized after saving residents from Baltimore explosion
Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old United States Marines veteran, remained hospitalized Thursday after saving a woman and child who were inside a Baltimore home when it exploded this week.
Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
