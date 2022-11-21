Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue prepared for one of the busiest weeks of the year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is one of the busiest times of year for first responders. Between first time turkey cooks and many getting out on the road to visit family and friends, Birmingham Fire fighters are expecting a busy Thanksgiving. The department actively works to boost staffing levels...
wbrc.com
Leeds Police preparing for hectic Black Friday
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Your attention will likely soon turn from fun with the family to black Friday bargain hunting. Some of you may have already made plans for where and when you plan to shop, but you’re not the only ones with a plan. On Thanksgiving, many in...
wbrc.com
World Games still in debt more than $1 million to BJCC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning about more than a million dollars stilled owed by World Games organizers. BJCC Executive Director, Tad Snider, said the Games owes more than $1.4 million to the BJCC and two affiliate local hotels from when they hosted in July. The World Games originally owed more than $14 million to different vendors after the event.
wbrc.com
Fans begin to trickle into Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Iron Bowl is just three days away and area hotels are already seeing fans on both sides trickle for the big game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. At the Hampton Inn in Tuscaloosa, every single room is booked up this weekend and they’re not alone....
wvtm13.com
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
Bham Now
9 fantastic weekend events including the Iron Bowl—Nov. 25-27
There’s just ONE more sleep until one of the best days of the year. Whether you’re looking to stay cozy and decorate for Christmas or head to fun events around Birmingham, here are the happenings you won’t want to miss in The Magic City, November 25-27. It’s...
wbrc.com
Montevallo Fire Department celebrates Battalion Chief
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Alan Blackmon, Battalion Chief of the Montevallo Fire Department, is celebrating 45 years of service. Chief Blackmon has saved lives. 35 years ago, he was known for his bravery and courage when he pulled a woman from the explosion at the Bubba’s gas station. Since...
A recipe for cancer, new clinical trial comes to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow morning, families all over will work to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to remember, but Faeth Therapeutics hopes to find a recipe just right for taking down cancer. CEO of the company, Anand Parikh tells CBS42 their company was built to be the first of its kind in history, developing what […]
wvtm13.com
Firehouse Ministries resident offers inspiring message of gratitude
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Charles Powell spent the day spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving at Firehouse Ministries. As a resident at the shelter, he helped volunteers serve a holiday feast to more than 100 men. "I am thankful to God, my creator, for a place called the Firehouse Shelter, that...
wbrc.com
Youth Leadership Development Program for high school juniors, seniors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Thanksgiving, a reminder you can never know just by looking at someone how much struggle is in their lives. Brianna Harvey and Morgan Robinson, two amazing young women, share their stories. One graduated from Auburn and the other from The University of Alabama. They say...
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
wbrc.com
Academy Sports and Outdoors offering deep discounts on Black Friday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stores reopened this morning to begin those Black Friday sales after Thanksgiving. In Tuscaloosa, Kelvin Reynolds found one store that is expecting to be busy today. Academy Sports and Outdoors opened its doors at 5 a.m. If you’re looking for great deals today, some exercise equipment...
wbrc.com
Hundreds attend Sam Lapidus Montclair Run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Thanksgiving Day Since 1976, the Levite Jewish Community Center welcomes the Birmingham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run. More than 1,300 runners showed up for the event that celebrates Sam Lapidus’s life and raises funds for the LJCC and the Alabama...
Bham Now
8 exciting openings + businesses coming soon including a mobile lounge
I’m amazed at just how much is always happening in Birmingham. From mouth-watering cookies and candy to a new park perfect for walks, read on to learn about what’s now open and coming soon to The Magic City. 1. Crumbl Cookies | Lane Parke. I am absolutely PUMPED...
As Alabama daycare closes in wake of controversy, mom reflects on ‘Hot Sauce Summer’
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Heather Willoughby said she had spent months trying to unburden herself from the drama of “Hot Sauce Summer.” Then, the letter came. The letter, announcing the permanent closure of the Hoover First United Methodist Church Day School, told parents of children who’d attended the daycare that church officials would “miss being […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
Birmingham Airport Authority says ticket sales nearing pre-pandemic numbers
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Although airports around the globe were forced to cut back on flight numbers in the wake of COVID, business is beginning to boom once again according to representatives from the Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA). VP of...
Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
Comments / 1