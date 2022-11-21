ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Leeds Police preparing for hectic Black Friday

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Your attention will likely soon turn from fun with the family to black Friday bargain hunting. Some of you may have already made plans for where and when you plan to shop, but you’re not the only ones with a plan. On Thanksgiving, many in...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

World Games still in debt more than $1 million to BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning about more than a million dollars stilled owed by World Games organizers. BJCC Executive Director, Tad Snider, said the Games owes more than $1.4 million to the BJCC and two affiliate local hotels from when they hosted in July. The World Games originally owed more than $14 million to different vendors after the event.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fans begin to trickle into Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Iron Bowl is just three days away and area hotels are already seeing fans on both sides trickle for the big game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. At the Hampton Inn in Tuscaloosa, every single room is booked up this weekend and they’re not alone....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Montevallo Fire Department celebrates Battalion Chief

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Alan Blackmon, Battalion Chief of the Montevallo Fire Department, is celebrating 45 years of service. Chief Blackmon has saved lives. 35 years ago, he was known for his bravery and courage when he pulled a woman from the explosion at the Bubba’s gas station. Since...
MONTEVALLO, AL
CBS 42

A recipe for cancer, new clinical trial comes to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow morning, families all over will work to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to remember, but Faeth Therapeutics hopes to find a recipe just right for taking down cancer. CEO of the company, Anand Parikh tells CBS42 their company was built to be the first of its kind in history, developing what […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Firehouse Ministries resident offers inspiring message of gratitude

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Charles Powell spent the day spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving at Firehouse Ministries. As a resident at the shelter, he helped volunteers serve a holiday feast to more than 100 men. "I am thankful to God, my creator, for a place called the Firehouse Shelter, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Youth Leadership Development Program for high school juniors, seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Thanksgiving, a reminder you can never know just by looking at someone how much struggle is in their lives. Brianna Harvey and Morgan Robinson, two amazing young women, share their stories. One graduated from Auburn and the other from The University of Alabama. They say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Academy Sports and Outdoors offering deep discounts on Black Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stores reopened this morning to begin those Black Friday sales after Thanksgiving. In Tuscaloosa, Kelvin Reynolds found one store that is expecting to be busy today. Academy Sports and Outdoors opened its doors at 5 a.m. If you’re looking for great deals today, some exercise equipment...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Hundreds attend Sam Lapidus Montclair Run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Thanksgiving Day Since 1976, the Levite Jewish Community Center welcomes the Birmingham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run. More than 1,300 runners showed up for the event that celebrates Sam Lapidus’s life and raises funds for the LJCC and the Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
