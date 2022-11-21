An emotional Grand Prix ended the 2022 season. But could the F1 TV Ratings keep up with the controversy from last season’s race?. With Sebastian Vettel’s retirement highlighting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, there was a good chance the TV ratings would help the F1 season end on a high note. In comparison to last season, it makes sense that it was unable to keep up with last year’s title-deciding finale. Last year was the Championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and Red Bull vs. Mercedes went down to the final lap. While this past weekend’s race wasn’t relatively as critical, there was only a 3% drop in TV ratings. That means the 2022 season ends with a 28% increase in year-over-year F1 TV Ratings for ESPN.

