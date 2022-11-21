Read full article on original website
Gas prices continue to drop, but costs for Thanksgiving 2022 will set record
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — AAA says that even though national averages on gas prices continue to fall, Thanksgiving 2022 will see the most expensive holiday prices ever. Pennsylvania's average is $4.01 per gallon for regular gas, as of Monday, Nov. 21. The national average is $3.63. Prices in the...
Sheetz drops price of gas to $1.99 over Thanksgiving, but there’s a catch
(WTAJ) — Sheetz is once again lowering gas prices for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s not a typical grade of gasoline all vehicles use. The restaurant and convenience store chain will offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, otherwise known as E15, at $1.99 a gallon at available locations from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. […]
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town in Pennsylvania
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
Could Pennsylvania benefit from using gates to close roads during snow storms?
The recent lake effect snow led to countless accidents and closures on Interstate 90. Those closures tied up valuable manpower and put emergency personnel at risk trying to stop traffic from getting on I-90. New York State has been using gates, like the ones you see at railroad crossings, for years now to shut down […]
Pennsylvania warns motorists to be on the lookout for snow squalls
While the record-breaking snowstorm that struck western New York this weekend has gotten so much attention, there were places in Pennsylvania where snow squalls made driving hazardous. A snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow that can result in up to two inches of snow in...
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: the right step for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
Carbon pollution is the leading greenhouse gas that causes climate change. Pennsylvania is the fifth largest generator of carbon pollution in the country, so it is great news that our state is part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a successful bipartisan effort that cuts carbon pollution coming from power plants.
Have questions about Pennsylvania’s traffic laws and protocols?
More people travel this weekend than any other of the year. Families getting together for Thanksgiving make up the bulk of the travelers, but there’s college students coming home from school and in Pennsylvania – deer hunters on their way to camp for the start of the firearm deer season.
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania
Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
Cold and snowy or mild with less snow? | Winter Weather Outlook 2022-23
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's already starting to feel like winter in central Pennsylvania!. As we approach the start of meteorological winter, Dec. 1, it's time to take a look at what the season will bring in terms of temperature and snowfall. There's a lot that goes into a long...
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season to Kick Off Saturday
HARRISBURG, Pa. – It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery. It’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening. The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns. (Photo courtesy of Pa. Game Commission)
What’s Pennsylvanians’ preferred drink? The PLCB found out
Which spirit keeps Pennsylvanians’ spirits high?. The answer to that would be vodka. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania has a favorite cryptid. Can you guess which?. An annual report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board dove deep into alcohol trends from around the state between 2021 and 2022. Said trends revealed...
10 of the Best Drive-Through Holiday Light Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some of the best and biggest light shows throughout the state.
What’s the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Pennsylvania?
(WTAJ) — As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, many are wondering — what’s the most popular side dish in Pennsylvania? While the debate could probably rage on, and multiple maps may all look a bit different, three maps we found of the most popular sides in every state — Taste of Home, Thrillist, and Zippia— all read […]
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
