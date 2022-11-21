ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 4 days ago
The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry.

Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.

It was a crucial shot to seal the deal for the Warriors, who desperately needed a win after a sluggish start to the season. Watch the highlight and you will see why no one, not even Rockets assistant John Lucas, could believe what Curry had done.

Were you too distracted by Curry’s shot to notice the way Lucas reacted?

No worries, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at how Lucas responded from Houston’s bench:

Lucas, who had the best seat in the house to catch a view of Curry’s 3-pointer, threw himself all the way back on the bench while throwing his hands and feet in the air.

From a fully reclined position, Lucas looked like he found himself on the battlefield in the final scene of a war movie. It was quite a sight to behold.

But when Curry is playing as well as he is right now — he is averaging a career-high 32.3 points while also connecting on more 3-pointers per game (5.3) than ever before — you have no choice but to react that way, even if you are employed by the other team.

