The DAYS recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, featured adults deciding to, you know, adult, and at least two characters pondering whether or not Karma was a real thing. In this episode, Jada Hunter’s (Elia Cantu) decision to keep her baby and raise it alongside Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) cut Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) to the quick, while a happy turkey day was had by the extended Carver/Price family…or, as happy as one can be while they or someone they love is facing a murder charge. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.

2 DAYS AGO