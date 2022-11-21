Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Franklin County’s 2023 proposed budget will have no tax increases
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Government released its proposed 2023 budget totaling $170 million earlier today, on Nov. 23, 2022. This proposed budget for 2023 will maintain its current property tax millage rate of 29.1 mills for residents. According to Franklin County, this proposed budget will mark its seventh consecutive year without a general fund tax increase for its residents.
Dauphin County officials not happy with state’s plans to hold onto former hospital property
With their hope of seeing 300 acres back on the property tax rolls seemingly dashed, Dauphin County officials are frustrated with the state’s plans to hold onto the former Harrisburg State Hospital property. County commissioners saw their hopes of the property becoming “the next hot development site” dashed and...
abc27.com
PennDOT inspects Dauphin County bridge, plans to repair sidewalk
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) inspected the Market Street bridge, which travels over the Susquehanna River, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. PennDOT found cracks in a concrete beam that supports the sidewalk portion of the bridge in August 2022. The sidewalk was closed on...
State officials announce new plan to redevelop Harrisburg State Hospital
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced a new plan for the future of the Department of General Services Annex, formerly known as the Harrisburg State Hospital. The history of the site goes back to 1851, when Pennsylvania’s first mental hospital was built there. At the time, it was called the Pennsylvania State Lunatic Hospital and Union Asylum for the Insane.
Six Franklin County Businesses Burglarized In One Morning, Reward Offered For Suspects: PSP
Pennsylvania state police are searching for two men who robbed six businesses in Franklin County on Saturday, Nov. 19. PSP troopers from Chambersburg were called when an alarm went off at Maria and Sal's Pizzeria located on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, just over 30 minutes after midnight. The...
Winter Lights at Chambers Fort Park
For the first time ever, Downtown Chambersburg Inc. has been able to bring you Lights at Chambers Fort Park!. “We cannot without the support, donation and sponsorship from Mobile Works and our New Year’s Event title sponsor Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls!”, they said in a press release.
Traffic switch planned for Route 22 bridge project in Perry County: PennDOT
A contractor is expected to implement a long-term traffic switch at a project to replace the eastbound and westbound Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County. On Nov. 29, both lanes of traffic on the newly constructed eastbound Route 22 bridge will be shifted to the...
Central Pa. bank donates historic building
An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.
A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
abc27.com
Franklin County school district selects new superintendent
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Area School District (WASD) announced on Nov. 23, 2022, that it has selected its next superintendent. Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine, a member of WASD staff since 1991, has been selected to assume the position of superintendent following the upcoming February retirement of WASD’s current Superintendent Dr. Tod Kline, according to WASD.
Santa is Coming to the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a special visitor to Festival of Trees—Santa Claus. Santa will be at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on Saturday, November 26, 11:30 AM-1:30 PM; Sunday, November 27, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM; and Friday, December 2, 5 PM to 7 PM. Come see Santa and snap holiday pictures. Enjoy cookies and 51 beautifully decorated trees and 18 stunning wreaths. As always, there is no fee for Festival of Trees.
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
abc27.com
Man arrested after high-speed State Police chase in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Virginia man after a high-speed chase in Butler Township. According to State Police, on Nov. 21 at 6:30 a.m. State Police were involved in a 17-mile pursuit beginning on US 15 northbound. The vehicle, identified as a Silver Mercedez-Benz,...
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Search underway for suspects that broke into Everett business, stole slew of items
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for leads on a burglary that took place Tuesday at Price’s Mostoller Tarps in East Providence Township. On Nov. 22 between 2 and 4 a.m., unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the manufacturing business and stole multiple items, which include but are not limited to: Torch […]
New welcome center planned for Gettysburg
Main Street Gettysburg is planning to open a new Gettysburg Welcome Center. The building site at 340 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg was donated to the borough for this purpose. “The centrally located project will create greater accessibility and walkability throughout the historic district,” the organization, said in a news release. “Plans include new ADA-compliant facilities, and the center will be a place for information and directions – for tourism, local events, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more.”
therecord-online.com
Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
