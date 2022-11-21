Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
abc27.com
Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall next week
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
Christmas events, decorations in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more. Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be […]
Pop-Up Holiday Market Scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd
The Adams County Farmers Market, in partnership with Waldo’s & Co. will be hosting a holiday pop-up market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival– Two local nonprofits, Waldo’s & Co and the Adams County Farmers Market, will once again be partnering to host the event titled A Pop-up Holiday Market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 am-4 pm at 108 N. Stratton Street in Gettysburg. The event will take place in the parking lot off Stratton Street, where the Adams County Farmers Market is held during the regular market season.
susquehannastyle.com
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
abc27.com
Thanksgiving meals prepared and delivered in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving meals… by delivery. Christian Church United members were packing turkey dinners for seniors in the Harrisburg area on Thursday. For the eighth year in a row, volunteers with In His Presence Ministries got up early to cook food in their homes. They delivered the meals to seniors at the Presbyterian and Paxton Place apartments.
New welcome center planned for Gettysburg
Main Street Gettysburg is planning to open a new Gettysburg Welcome Center. The building site at 340 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg was donated to the borough for this purpose. “The centrally located project will create greater accessibility and walkability throughout the historic district,” the organization, said in a news release. “Plans include new ADA-compliant facilities, and the center will be a place for information and directions – for tourism, local events, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more.”
abc27.com
Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
WGAL
Local dog entered into Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show today while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special Thanksgiving for this dog, named Ori and his handler Lexi.
Winter Lights at Chambers Fort Park
For the first time ever, Downtown Chambersburg Inc. has been able to bring you Lights at Chambers Fort Park!. “We cannot without the support, donation and sponsorship from Mobile Works and our New Year’s Event title sponsor Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls!”, they said in a press release.
‘It’s time for us to retire’: Town staple to close next year after decades in business
A store that has been a town staple in Hummelstown for nearly five decades plans to close. Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop at 17 W. Main St. will close on Jan. 31. Co-owner Dave Lutz, 85, confirmed the store will close. “It’s time for us to retire,” he said....
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
Railroad Display at Cross Keys Village Open To All
Starting on November 26 and throughout the holidays, the Harmony Ridge Railroad Club at Cross Keys Village will be holding open houses. Villagers’ families are welcome, and so are all our neighbors and friends in the greater community. This will be the first occasion for children of all ages...
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next month
When it comes to grocery shopping, having more options near you is almost always preferred. Luckily, that will soon be the case for some Maryland residents because a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Holds Annual Lighting Festival
The city of Hagerstown will unveil its holiday lights with a free event for the public. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Hagerstown City Park’s annual lighting festival will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. The countdown to turn on the lights will take place near Key Street Lake...
abc27.com
Jurassic World Live Tour Coming to Hershey
Audiences of all ages will love the Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Hershey this weekend! See all your favorite dinosaurs from the films in a new thrilling adventure. You’ll enjoy high flying stunts and the prehistoric creatures up close and personal. Get the details on times and tickets.
itinyhouses.com
26′ Tiny Mobile Home is a Luxurious One Bed Dwelling!
Sitting in a tiny village near Lancaster, this tiny mobile home has hosted an open house on October 30th (Sunday) from 12 to 3 pm if you want to visit the 26’ tiny mobile home in person. However, if you’re located far away, or a virtual tour will suffice,...
PennLive.com
136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments
A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
Santa is Coming to the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a special visitor to Festival of Trees—Santa Claus. Santa will be at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on Saturday, November 26, 11:30 AM-1:30 PM; Sunday, November 27, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM; and Friday, December 2, 5 PM to 7 PM. Come see Santa and snap holiday pictures. Enjoy cookies and 51 beautifully decorated trees and 18 stunning wreaths. As always, there is no fee for Festival of Trees.
