ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Comments / 5

Related
Upworthy

Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
Abby Joseph

Woman’s Brother Designs Her Wedding Dress Before He Dies, but Her Fiancé Rips It to Shreds After He Sees It

When someone close to us passes away, it is often the memoirs, sentimental items, or things that they created that are most cherished by those left behind. Even something like a garment may serve as a potent reminder of the people and experiences that shaped it. As you're about to read, these things are more than material belongings; they are treasured possessions.
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
Mary Duncan

Old woman drains her pool while ungrateful neighborhood children still swimming

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid my next door neighbor had a nice little above ground pool that I went to swim in all the time. We were close with those neighbors, so I had an open invitation to come and use the pool whenever I wanted, whether they were home or not. This was wonderful because I loved swimming and my mother would never agree to go through the trouble of taking care of a pool.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Widow essentially disappears after beginning new romance

DEAR ABBY: My dear friend "Rose's" husband died five years ago, and since then she has struggled with grief and loneliness. She immersed herself in her church, friends and family. We usually talked three to five times per week and we traveled together. Rose decided to explore online dating. She met a man and her entire life changed. She has become totally involved, dependent, isolated and controlled. He wants nothing to do with any of her family, friends or church family. Rose has ceased all communication with others. In two months' time she bought a life insurance policy, moved in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PopCrush

PopCrush

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy