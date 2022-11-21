ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

Atlantic Club Casino To Be Developed Into Luxury Condominiums: Reports

A vacant property previously known as a popular boardwalk hotel will be developed into luxury condominiums, NJ Advance Media reports. Rocco Sebastiani, the president of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc. — the New York investment and construction firm that owns the Boardwalk property— told the outlet that plans to convert the former casino at 3400 Pacific Ave. into high-priced residences are in motion.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast. But the proposal by Tower Investments and Post Brothers unveiled on Monday faces competition from a previously announced, auto-centric project endorsed by Atlantic City’s mayor, who says developer DEEM Enterprises is about to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the project “imminently.” The state of New Jersey has the final say on what, if anything, will be built on the site of the former Bader Field, which used to house an air facility that was the first in the world to be called an “airport.” Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower, called Monday for “an open, transparent process” to seek developers for the site. The plan unveiled Monday is called Casa Mar, a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Inside Moorestown mansion that's listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore

There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

