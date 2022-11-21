ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast. But the proposal by Tower Investments and Post Brothers unveiled on Monday faces competition from a previously announced, auto-centric project endorsed by Atlantic City’s mayor, who says developer DEEM Enterprises is about to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the project “imminently.” The state of New Jersey has the final say on what, if anything, will be built on the site of the former Bader Field, which used to house an air facility that was the first in the world to be called an “airport.” Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower, called Monday for “an open, transparent process” to seek developers for the site. The plan unveiled Monday is called Casa Mar, a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO