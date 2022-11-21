Read full article on original website
South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown
MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.
Man accused in deadly NE Mpls. break-in found incompetent to stand trial
Featured video is from Aug. 13MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old man accused in a deadly break-in stabbing in northeast Minneapolis over the summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.According to court records, Franklin White was found incompetent during a remote hearing Tuesday. Another court hearing is scheduled for May. White faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson. On Aug. 12, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.According to the...
Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
MPD arrests 7 while executing high-risk search warrant
A group of people who were wanted on outstanding warrants and drugs charges were arrested in north Minneapolis on Tuesday. According to Minneapolis police, officers and MPD SWAT served a high-risk warrant at a home on the 2900 block of Logan Ave. just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Several" people came out of the home when ordered while two hid in the attic.
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Driver who crashed into Uptown protesters sentenced to 20 years in prison
Nicholas Kraus, the man who pled guilty to second-degree murder and assault for driving into a group of protesters in Uptown Minneapolis and killing one, will be sentenced today.
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
Hastings School Board Member-elect Mark Zuzek arrested for DWI
Hastings School Board-elect Mark Zuzek was arrested on DWI charges on Nov. 17. According to the criminal complaint, Zuzek was stopped by Woodbury police on the morning of Nov. 17. Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had run over a stop sign and was driving recklessly, and they stopped Zuzek after witnessing him swerving across the road.
Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
Kansas man headed to prison following Menards robbery
MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Kansas will serve more than six years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. The criminal complaint said Cornelius Graham, 61, hid inside the Menards on Sept. 28, 2021, and the next morning brandished a gun and took cash from the manager.
Local man given 25 years in prison for severely beating Twin Cities toddler
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Twin Cities man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for repeatedly beating his girlfriend’s young son who suffered broken bones, brain bleeding, and was malnourished from the abuse. “You are beyond evil,” said the child’s grandmother who provided a victim-impact...
Le Center man sentenced to 25 years for father's murder
LE CENTER, Minn. — A Le Center man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison Friday for the January 2021 murder of his father. A district court judge sentenced 27-year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his father, 64-year-old Bruce Traxler. Wills-Traxler was also accused of setting their house on fire after his father's death, but the arson charges were dismissed as part of Wills-Traxler's plea deal.
Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
Deputy opens fire in Red Wing shooting
One person was taken to a local hospital where their condition is unknown. The sheriff's office says a deputy sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries.
4 arrested in St. James drug bust
Four people were taken into custody after police found drugs and paraphernalia at a home in St. James. Police executed a search warrant Tuesday on the 400 block of 1st Ave South, where officers found over an ounce of meth, Psilocybin mushrooms, and other items indicative of drug sales. Tommy...
Man shot by deputy in Red Wing expected to survive; no video
Details remain limited about an altercation in Red Wing that ended with a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a suspect, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspect is expected to survive. According to the BCA, the encounter between the deputy and suspect happened just after 1...
Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, in the last five years, 49 people died in drunk-driving related crashes during the holiday season, specifically a day before Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. And from 2017 to 2021, the total number of alcohol-related crashes was...
