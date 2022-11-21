Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Iowa Driver Caught Speeding Also Charged With OWI
(Undated) -- The Iowa State Patrol's reminding Thanksgiving holiday drivers to buckle up and watch their speed. The ISP also shared a photo on social media of a stop from last weekend, north of Spencer, in northwest Iowa. The driver was clocked going over 90 miles per hour. The driver's also facing an OWI charge after their blood alcohol level was about twice the legal limit.
iheart.com
More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm
(Oxford, IA) -- More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of...
iheart.com
Man shoots at South Florida landlord with spear gun
Opa-locka, FL - A man appeared in a South Florida court on Tuesday after allegedly shooting at his landlord with a spear gun. Police arrested Joel Cruz, 42, at a home along Northwest 135th Street in Opa-Locka on Monday. According to authorities, Cruz allegedly shot at his landlord with a...
iheart.com
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe For 2022
From sweet potato casserole and roasted turkey to soft, warm rolls fresh out of the oven and a dessert table piled a high with goodies, Thanksgiving is the perfect day to stuff yourself full of all the best foods. With the holiday just around the corner, now is the time to make sure you have everything you need for all your holiday meal food prep.
iheart.com
TSA Finds Cat Stuffed Inside Checked Bag Heading To Florida
TSA officers avoided cat-astrophe on Tuesday (November) while checking someone's luggage. The agency tweeted about finding a living, full-grown cat inside a traveler's checked bag, which was heading from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Central Florida. An x-ray photo shared by TSA shows the...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
iheart.com
Man attacks homeless panhandler using metal pipe
Pinewood, FL - A man who hit a homeless panhandler in the head with a metal pipe while robbing him appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday. 34-year-old Richard Parker was arrested in an alley outside of the Walgreens Pharmacy on NW 7th Ave in Pinewood around 4 p.m. Monday.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop
There's nothing like a slice of cake. That soft, moist bite can satisfy just about anybody, especially if it's your favorite flavor. Nobody can make them better than cake shops, which are known to make the most decadent and beautiful creations. If you're looking for your go-to place for a...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
iheart.com
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
iheart.com
Mass. House Candidates Seek Recounts In Two Races
BOSTON (State House News Service) — Candidates in two Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who...
iheart.com
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. And one of the world's best pizza places is right here in Arizona. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the 25 best pizzerias...
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
iheart.com
State Attorney General Wants to Stop Payments to Pink Energy Customers
>State Attorney General Wants to Stop Payments to Pink Energy Customers. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is among several state attorneys who've sent a letter to companies asking them to suspend loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. He said in a statement Tuesday that Pink Energy ripped off consumers by making false statements regarding their systems' output and anticipated reductions for energy bills. The company has filed for bankruptcy. Shapiro says the lawsuit will help protect state customers while the state investigates Power Home Solar, which also does business as Pink Energy.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Comments / 0