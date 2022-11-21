Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
MOESC crowns champions in academic challenge league
MANSFIELD – During the past few weeks, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center was proud to host the High School Fall Academic Challenge League in the virtual format. Students competed as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science.
Knox Pages
Ugly Sweater 5K one of many service projects for newly formed Rotary club
MOUNT VERNON — In communities across the country, the weekend after Thanksgiving heralds the arrival of the Christmas season. Knox County is no different, with merchants offering unique gifts during Shop Small Saturday, the lighting of the tree on Mount Vernon's Public Square, and the city's annual holiday parade.
Knox Pages
Knox County Career Center's online auction of themed baskets returns to benefit Food For The Hungry
MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Career Center is making your Christmas shopping easy this year as they are hosting an online auction benefiting Food For The Hungry. . This online silent auction features 11 themed gift baskets and 8 individual items/collections with a combined value of over $9,000!
Knox Pages
Gift card program to benefit foster youth now underway in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- The Forgotten Initiative is once again looking to transform Christmas for foster youth in Knox County through its annual Christmas gift card drive. This year marks the third consecutive year the agency has undertaken the project of collecting $25 gift cards to benefit foster youth.
Knox Pages
Danville Police reports Nov. 14 to 24
DANVILLE -- Danville Police officers filed these reports from Nov. 14 to 24. Chief Daniel J. Weckesser made these law reports available.
Knox Pages
Lanna D. Whited Wallace
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
Knox Pages
Mary Lou Baker
Mary Lou Astrup Baker passed away on November 17, 2022 at the age of 97 at Danbury Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 23, 1925 to Charles and Margaret (Curry) Astrup, in Akron, Ohio. Mary Lou graduated from Buchtel High School in Akron in 1943. She attended...
Knox Pages
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
Knox Pages
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
Knox Pages
Pickle fever hits Mohican again
LOUDONVILLE — In many towns, the holidays often bring about excitement for tree lightings, parades, and Santa visits. But in the villages of Loudonville and Perrysville those holiday festivities take a back seat to a different holiday tradition: pickles. More specifically the village residents are looking for pickles. These pickles, though, come with prizes.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 22 & 23
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports at the end of their respective shifts.
Knox Pages
Birth of White Rhino calf at The Wilds celebrated for bringing hope to the future of his species
CUMBERLAND, Ohio – The Wilds’ southern white rhinoceros herd has grown with the exciting arrival of a newborn calf. The male calf was born during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to mother, Kali. The Animal Management team notes that Kali and her little one are both doing well. The calf, who is currently unnamed, is nursing alongside his mother and appears to be strong and spunky.
Knox Pages
Rohler dominates in long-awaited return, leads MV to season-opening win over Centerburg
MOUNT VERNON -- Six-hundred-and-thirty-three days. That’s how long it had been since Hudson Rohler had played in a varsity basketball game.
