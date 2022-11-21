No curbside trash collection in Madison on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

MADISON, Wis. — If you leave your trash on the curb on Thanksgiving Day, don’t expect it to be gone the next morning.

The Madison Streets Division will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, meaning crews will not collect trash, recycling, leaves or other waste. The city’s drop-off sites will also be closed.

If you have a Wednesday and Thursday trash and recycling collection day, leave your carts on the curb by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. If you have a Friday and Monday collection day, leave your carts out by 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

Carts that are set out late may not be collected. The weekend after Thanksgiving also marks the last drop-off site weekend of the year. You can check each site’s hours and rules on the city’s website by clicking here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.