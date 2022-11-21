Jekyll and… Tyler Galpin? After growing close to Wednesday Addams, Tyler was revealed to be the Hyde. Tyler was behind the mysterious and gruesome attacks at Nevermore Academy, while also under the control of Marilyn Thornhill, a.k.a. Laurel Gates. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Hunter Doohan, who admitted that he “didn’t know the full scope of who Tyler was” at the beginning of his Wednesday journey.

31 MINUTES AGO