ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Transgender Remembrance vigil in East Bay takes on new meaning following Colorado mass shooting

By Ryan Curry via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29A0Kc_0jIiGNpP00

Dozens gathered at Todos Santos Plaza in Concord Sunday night for a vigil for Transgender Remembrance Day, organized by the Rainbow Community Center in Contra Costa County. Their goal was to honor transgender lives lost due to hate and discrimination.

"These are our family, friends, and loved ones. Their candles are snuffed out due to hate, violence, transphobia," said Robyn Cuslits, the center's Board President. "Every life lost due to hate, bigotry, violence is really a big loss for the whole community. And so it is so important to be able to come together, and grieve together, and share a community rather than being in isolation and being alone."

RELATED: Bay Area LGBTQ advocates say Colorado Springs nightclub shooting likely fueled by anti-gay rhetoric

They lit candles and read names of those who have died. The mood felt somber as they push towards a goal limiting the number of trans people who are killed or die by suicide.

"We come out to live because it is so much better to be who you are," Cuslits said. "To live your true self. To live authentically. And so all of the discrimination, the hate speech, all of that, it really comes second to living."

RELATED: What we know about the Colorado Club Q mass shooting victims

Following the mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Sunday night's vigil took on another meaning. They want all the violence to stop.

"Last night I almost went to a nightclub," said Kiku Johnson, Executive Director for the Rainbow Center. "I think about how often I have to be concerned with who is next to me. Who is watching me get out of a vehicle."

MORE: Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues

Many are calling on people to become educated on the struggles surrounding the Transgender and LGBTQ community. They say the more aware people are, the less likely they will inflict harm.

"The progress that needs to happen is just awareness and education," Johnson said. "That is what prevents this. When people can feel that they connect with who they are, and who the community is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jIiGNpP00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Philly man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Sonoma County after drug deal turns violent

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without parole for multiple counts of murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s announced in a press release. Robert Lee Randolph, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Randolph murdered two […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense

DUBLIN, Calif. - A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police. The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.
DUBLIN, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Bridge shooting survivor shares his story

(KRON) – The victim of a shooting on the Bay Bridge spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday. The man is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during an apparent act of road rage. The shooting happened last Friday night in the westbound lanes near Treasure Island. The victim told KRON4 he was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
SAN LORENZO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in May murder in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17. The two are suspects in the slaying of a man, whom police have not identified, on May 14 shortly before police received a report of an assault at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of 24th and Balmy streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. The case remains an open and active investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People leaving information can remain anonymous.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
71K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy