WANE-TV
City Council: New antenna for Radio Shop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday night, Fort Wayne City Council approved $1.3 million to buy a new radio antenna for maintenance to the Radio Shop. Mike Reichert, the technician overseeing the Radio Shop, said the new antenna acts as the “backbone” of the city’s radio communication.
WANE-TV
Tips for a dementia-friendly holiday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Around the holiday season, many gather together to celebrate. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America wants to make sure you and your family have safe celebrations this holiday season. Factoring in your loved ones routine during the celebration and holding the celebration early are good options.
railpace.com
Fort Wayne RR Historical Society Acquires Park Series Dome
The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has acquired the Riding Mountain Park, a vintage streamlined dome-lounge-observation car built in 1954 for transcontinental passenger train service on the Canadian Pacific. The acquisition was made possible by a private donor. Plans call for the car to undergo a significant multi-year mechanical overhaul...
WANE-TV
37th annual Festival of Gingerbread opens its doors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 37th annual Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center opened to the public at 9:00 a.m. Friday. The Festival of Gingerbread, which started in 1985, offers 135 gingerbread creations from local artists. The artists range from preschoolers to professional artists. The event will...
WANE-TV
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
wfft.com
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
WANE-TV
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
fortwaynesnbc.com
The Night of Lights returns to Downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The beloved Night of Lights is returning to Fort Wayne for another year. Experience the true whimsical magic of the Christmas season with the annual HolidayFest featuring the popular Night of Lights, presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and TriCore. The event will take place this...
verticalmag.com
Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters
Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
WNDU
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
WANE-TV
Environmental group voices concerns over proposed recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another voice has spoken out against the proposed recycling plant located in southeast Fort Wayne. This time, the Citizens for Environmental Equity of Southeast Fort Wayne (CEE) held a meeting Monday to express its concerns over the plant in an effort to keep the property at the corner of Paulding and Adams Center roads undergoing “further destruction.”
WANE-TV
Parlor Doughnuts to bring airy, layered dunkers this summer with a touch of American history
A new kind of doughnut place is coming to Fort Wayne, with a theme evoking the America of 100 years ago when ladies wore long dresses and big hats to send their loved ones off to the Great World War. They were the doughboys, the young men given home-baked doughnuts...
WNDU
Chipotle opens location in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
wfft.com
St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort […]
hometownstations.com
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
WANE-TV
City Council: Opioid settlement account approved
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne is now prepared to receive millions of dollars from a federal settlement over opioid usage. During Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, a resolution was passed in a 5 to 3 vote that created an account for the money to go into.
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners select new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
