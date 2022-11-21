There’s a magical feeling in the air this time of year, but that magic costs money. Every year, the pressure looms large to spend more to create perfect holidays. This high-cost season can leave you with debt that sticks around. According to NerdWallet’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Report, 31% of 2021 U.S. holiday shoppers who used a credit card to pay for gifts still haven’t paid off their balances.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO