Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned over 1957 photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faced questions over a 65-year-old photo that captured him during the civil rights movement outside a high school.
Vikings coach calls out 'prime time' Kirk Cousins in victory speech
Kevin O'Connell was fired up in his postgame speech after the 33-26 victory.
Inside the locker room: Bills’ Josh Allen had play ready for Lions on final drive
DETROIT -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did some Josh Allen things on Thanksgiving in Detroit, needing only three plays to get into field-goal range after the Lions tied things at 25-25. Detroit tied the game with 23 seconds on the clock, then watched Allen take over. Allen hit star...
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz - NBA (11/23/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
As is if the trip through the Western Conference has not been tough enough for the Detroit Pistons so far, they finish up the second half of a back-to-back by taking on the conference-leading Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. In what was already going to be a tough trip, the...
