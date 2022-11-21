ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Chain Reaction: ShipBob’s Dhruv Saxena on Improving Logistics and Lowering Costs

By Andre Claudio
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsZhm_0jIiG0bx00

Chain Reaction is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on today’s logistics challenges and learn about ways their company is working to keep the flow of goods moving. Here, Dhruv Saxena, CEO & co-founder of ShipBob , discusses how the company handles receiving, inventory storage, order processing, picking, packing, shipping and returns for thousands of brands across the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mTTr_0jIiG0bx00
Dhruv Saxena, CEO & co-founder, ShipBob

Name : Dhruv Saxena

Title : CEO & Co-Founder

Company : ShipBob

What are some of ShipBob’s offerings?

While ShipBob provides outsourced fulfillment , we’re so much more than a third-party logistics (3PL) provider. In fact, we’re a global omni fulfillment provider with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Canada and Australia. We have built a horizontal platform to serve the widest range of industries and brands of all sizes, including health and beauty, accessories, health supplements, pet products and electronics.

Additionally, we have a warehouse management system (WMS) for in-house fulfillment. If you fulfill orders in-house, ShipBob’s Merchant Plus solution lets you use our proprietary WMS—the same one we built and use across our global fulfillment network. It powers your warehouse, orders, inventory, transportation, returns , omnichannel connectivity and more, with accurate inventory tracking. Brands with their own warehouse can also tap into ShipBob’s global network if they want a larger geographic footprint.

What are some of ShipBob’s recent initiatives?

To reduce transit times and increase visibility for freight coming to the U.S. from China, we launched an end-to-end managed freight solution. Some of the solutions include an automated inventory distribution and goods transfers across ShipBob’s fulfillment network and our cross-docking service for unloading inbound goods and loading them directly onto outbound vehicles and ocean freight powered by Flexport’s Flow Direct program.

When it comes to supply chain logistics challenges, there are things companies can fix, and things that are beyond their control. How can the former help the latter ?

From a supply chain perspective, a lot of challenges are controllable through data and planning. Things brands can fix include demand planning and inventory forecasting to run a capital-efficient business, improving conversion rates on their website by offering multiple shipping options, providing 2-day shipping badges and estimated delivery dates on both product and checkout pages and investing in inventory distribution across a network of fulfillment centers to ensure orders can get shipped from the closest warehouse.

However, not everything is controllable. One example that’s beyond a brand’s control is carrier delays. As we head into the peak season, we see this often where parts of the country are faced with severe weather conditions. You could do everything right, but if there is a weather delay in a certain part of the country, there might be order delays.

You can reduce the chance of this happening by having inventory in multiple fulfillment center locations so you can cover the rest of the country effectively. With carriers being overloaded during the peak season, it’s also a good idea to investigate diversifying your carrier mix to have backups in the case that one carrier can’t pick up from your fulfillment center.

What are the main things brands and retailers could do (or stop doing) right now that would immediately improve logistics ?

The one big thing brands can do to improve their logistics—and potentially reduce costs—is focus their energy on demand planning and inventory forecasting. If brands and retailers could get better at identifying where their customers are located, what they’re buying and what the most popular SKUs in their catalog are, they could get smarter about managing inventory across the entire value chain—from manufacturing, to warehousing.

Getting the right balance between having too much capital tied up in inventory—as you can over-manufacture inventory by over-forecasting demand—or having products out of stock is tough. Both are real problems in scaling a brand and improving in this area is a fundamental challenge.

When it comes to creating efficiencies, there are quick wins and longer plays. What are a few things your company is doing to help its partners succeed on both fronts ?

There are several tactics brands can implement, including expanding globally to tap into a wider customer base. For example, ShipBob’s global fulfillment network allows brands to take advantage of our global footprint to fulfill more orders domestically (to reduce transit times, shipping costs and delays at customs).

A longer-term play is constantly analyzing inventory and sales data to run a more effective supply chain.

What is your company doing to make the movement of goods more sustainable ?

GreenBob is a ShipBob initiative that fully offsets all the carbon emitted from our headquarters and global fulfillment network. We achieved this through our partnership with Pachama and Ecocart to allow our merchants to offset the last-mile delivery of their shipments.

Are you optimistic about the state of supply chains in the next few years ?

We are very optimistic. In fact, we are just starting to scratch the surface on how brands of all sizes and scale can use the power of data to help make better decisions on how to run a more efficient supply chain, reduce costs and provide a better customer experience.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

What FedEx’s Newest Partnership Means for Brands

Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks said they’re partnering to begin a swap of key data that’s expected to bolster the e-commerce backend for online sellers.  Cart.com, an Austin-based company that helps brands sells across online platforms, will work with FedEx’s logistics analytics platform to help businesses use data to assist with inventory storage and sourcing, improve the returns process and offer better shipment tracking.  “With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” FedEx Dataworks CEO Sriram Krishnasamy said in a statement this week announcing the partnership. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain...
Sourcing Journal

United Furniture’s Sudden Shutdown Threatens 2,700 Jobs

United Furniture Industries and its subsidiary Lane Home Furnishings unexpectedly announced they will cease operations immediately. The Tupelo, Miss.-based company said the move was due to unforeseen circumstances. The nearly 40-year-old company employed more than 2,700 people during a reorganization of its warehouse and distribution centers this past summer, but it’s unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closure. Company employees were notified that all benefits were terminated immediately without COBRA benefits. Over-the-road drivers on delivery will be paid for the balance of the week. “We regret that this difficult and unexpected situation has made this necessary,” the company said in its letter to employees. “Additional information will be provided shortly.” During its restructure this past summer, United closed a metal-stamping plant in High Point, N.C., and shifted its Winston-Salem, N.C.-upholstery manufacturing operation to a distribution center and production facility in Armory, Miss. to a warehouse operation. The company laid off around 300 employees during that restructure. A request for comment was not returned. More from Sourcing JournalBilly Reid Brings Southern Style to Williams SonomaIkea's Whirlwind Queens Experiment Is OverMidwest Furniture Retailer Calling it Quits
Sourcing Journal

‘Imminent’ $2 Billion Rail Strike Has Retailers on Edge

The contract voting results for the remaining and largest railroad labor unions has retailers on edge once again about a possible strike during the peak shipping period.  The concerns follow Monday’s announcement by the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Transportation Division (SMART-TD) that its 28,000 train and engine service members rejected the tentative agreement before them. The group’s roughly 1,300 yardmaster members accepted the deal.  Industry groups are now pushing for lawmakers to intervene.  “A rail strike is truly imminent (Dec. 9) and Congress has not properly used its authority to intervene,” Nate Herman, American Apparel & Footwear...
Sourcing Journal

Labor a Dark Cloud Shadowing Supply Chain

Cargo volumes are stable, rates are down and supply chain executives can exhale—this month, anyway.  Third-party logistics provider ITS Logistics’ U.S. Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index indicated a normalization for supply chains as ocean and trucking rates drop, coupled with newfound efficiencies gained during the height of the pandemic. ITS vice president of drayage and intermodal Paul Brashier called it a silver lining, but said his company and others have already been preparing their customers for a potential disruption at West Coast ports and for rail if contract negotiations go awry.  “This is something that could really, really significantly negatively impact, not just...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Textile Exchange and Lulu’s Name New CEOs, C-Suite Changes at TJX, Dollar Tree

Retail TJX The TJX Companies Inc. promoted John Klinger to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 29. Klinger will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as senior executive vice president, finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions. As of Oct. 29, TJX operated 4,793 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. Dollar Tree Dollar Tree Inc. announced a number of key leadership...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Sourcing Journal

Midwest Furniture Retailer Calling it Quits

For more than two decades, furnishings retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress drew customers in droves with its unusual business model—only opening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But now the St. Louis-based retailer will close its doors for good. Weekends Only—which operates five stores in the St. Louis metro, along with two in Indianapolis and one in Springfield, Missouri—announced its plans to shut down following the planned retirement of owner Tom Phillips, as well as the recent departure of CEO Lane Hamm. Hamm now serves as CEO of Phoenix-based AZ MedQuip, a home medical equipment company. Liquidation of all eight stores is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Mass Shooting, $100,000 Nike Theft Hit Ahead of Black Friday

Once upon a time, the biggest fears about Black Friday were bleary-eyed shoppers camped out all night, hellbent on being first through the doors to snag that Tickle Me Elmo or ugly Christmas sweater, and ready to grapple with anyone who would dare beat them to it. Nowadays, however, Black Friday fears are nothing to laugh at. Just days before the busiest shopping day of the year, a gunman believed to be a former employee opened fire Tuesday night, killing six people and injuring four more at a Chesapeake, Va. Walmart before turning the gun on himself. Police have yet to release the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sourcing Journal

Why People Might Soon Be Paying More at Marshalls

The owner of TJ Maxx and Marshalls isn’t so sure if inflation is forcing shoppers to switch to cheaper goods. That’s because the off-price giant’s focus on selling “good, better, best” brands means it’s not chasing a single customer profile, TJX CEO Ernie Herrman told Wall Street analysts in a call Wednesday. “It makes it a little tougher to read if there [is] trade down or not because we’re not going after a certain demographic,” he said of how the Ross and Burlington rival targets “all different income levels.” In a Nutshell: “As we enter the fourth quarter, we’re in a...
Sourcing Journal

$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday

Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
Sourcing Journal

Why Lululemon’s Bio-Fiber Supplier Took Farmer Fight to Capitol Hill

The company helping Lululemon decouple from petroleum-based fabrics took its farmer fight to Washington’s halls of power this week. Dr. Christophe Schilling, CEO of Geno, formerly known as Genomatica, appeared before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry on Tuesday to outline several measures the U.S. government can take to advance U.S. leadership in biomanufacturing and support American farmers. “Born and raised in the great state of Michigan, today I’m the founder and CEO of Geno, a bioproducts innovation company on a mission to accelerate the materials transition, creating high-performance ingredients from renewable resources like plants rather than fossil fuels,”...
IOWA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Guess CEO Explains ‘Intentional’ 19% Inventory Increase

Guess Inc. reported a net profit decline of 26.9 percent to $21.8 million from $29.9 million for the same period in the prior year in its third-quarter 2023 fiscal report released Tuesday. The global fashion company also reported that its revenues were $633 million, down 2 percent in U.S. dollars but up 10 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 last year, mostly due to a strong business in Europe. The results were slightly lower than what most analysts had predicted. “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results, which exceeded our revenue and operating profit expectations in a challenging retail environment,”...
AFP

Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace

Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow the pace of its rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Production, Pricing and Policy Trends

Among the factors currently shaping cotton sourcing—including pricing and production destinations—are regulations, retail demand and responsible agriculture. Two presentations at the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) 2022 Apparel Importers Trade & Transportation Conference discussed the state of the global cotton market.   Lately, cotton pricing is lower than in 2021, but prices are all over the place. “We continue to see volatility up and down,” said Mark Messura, senior vice president, global supply chain marketing at Cotton Incorporated. “Just in the month of November, we went from 89 cents to $1.04. So here in raw material planning and sourcing, this is...
Sourcing Journal

Italian Manufacturing Consortium Adds Denim Expert to the Family

Gruppo Florence has added a denim manufacturer and processor—a first for the group—to its now 21-company stable. The Italian manufacturing conglomerate, which services more than 50 global luxury labels, has acquired Ideal Blue Manifatture for an undisclosed sum. Located in Italy’s Marche region, Ideal Blue produces jeanswear for top fashion names, employs 140 people and recorded more than 26 million euros ($27 million under the current exchange rate) in revenues in 2021. It expects to earn 30 million ($31 million) euros this year and its compound annual growth rate from 2017 to 2021 averaged 10 percent. In 1976 Piero Moretti and his...
Sourcing Journal

Arvind Reduces Waste and Wins Fashion Awards in India

Arvind Fashions Limited is having a busy, award-winning November. The Indian casual apparel and denim manufacturer recently announced a joint venture with PurFi Global LLC, a sustainable technology company in the U.S. specializing in “rejuvenating” textile waste into virgin quality products. Unlike the traditional “one-and-done” recycling processes, Ashish Kumar, Arvind Limited president and CEO, said PurFi’s technology can rejuvenate waste materials into virgin-like fibers 17 times, and it can be done at scale. “Working together, we believe we can lead the textile and fashion industries into a new era of sustainable practices, transforming textile manufacturing into a truly closed loop cycle,”...
Sourcing Journal

Joules Administration Threatens 1,600 Jobs

The worsening U.K. retail environment is taking its toll on both consumers and retailers, with Joules Group the latest to collapse into administration. According to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), total retail sales for October rose 1.6 percent against a 1.3 percent gain in October 2021. Over the three months to October, food sales rose 5.1 percent on a total basis, while non-food sales fell by 1.2 percent on a total basis. “As the cost of living for consumers continued to rise, retail sales slowed in October. With November Black Friday sales just around the corner, many people look to be...
Sourcing Journal

Beyoncé-Approved Fashion Fave Has Big Carbon Energy

For one thing, the bat was all wrong. Its leathery wings were too menacing; its teeth a touch too sharp. “Could we get a more…approachable bat?” asked Jade Wilting, environmental responsibility manager at Ganni. Wilting had cause to be concerned. The Copenhagen-based apparel brand was trying to get a carbon insetting project off the ground at two of its suppliers in Portugal. Part of this involves implementing nature-based solutions that restore ecosystems and promote biodiversity. But there was one kink in its plan to encourage the flying mammals, several species of which are threatened or endangered, to roost freely. Bats are objects...
Sourcing Journal

Why Ross CEO Doesn’t Think ‘Supply Bubble’ Will Burst

Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler is feeling good about the “supply bubble” dominating the marketplace right now. In a Nutshell: “Third quarter results were above our expectations as we delivered stronger values throughout our stores,” said Rentler, who runs the company behind Ross and DD’s Discounts.”Operating margin for the period was 9.8 percent versus 11.4 percent last year, reflecting the deleveraging effect from the comparable sales decline as well as pressure from higher markdowns and unfavorable timing of packaway-related costs.” She said that total consolidated inventories at the end of the quarter was up 12 percent, while average store inventories rose 4...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy