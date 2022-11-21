ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Welcome Their First Child

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4uuZ_0jIiFuTp00

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child together. On Friday (Nov. 18), Jhene and Sean took to their Instagram pages to reveal that the songstress gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Noah Hasani on Nov. 8, 2022.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she typed in the affectionate post’s caption.

More from VIBE.com

The Detroit rapper echoed Aiko’s sentiments in his own IG post, expressing that Noah is “everything we could ever ask for and more.”

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” he wrote. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. ?Noah?11/8/22.”

Their baby boy arrives more than a month after the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together . While Noah is the Detroit rapper’s first kid, he is Aiko’s second. Chilombo has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, with R&B singer O’Ryan Omir Browner.

Leading up to the birth of Aiko and Sean’s son, TMZ caught up with the Dark Sky Paradise emcee and talked to him about finally experiencing fatherhood. The beloved community activist discussed how he planned to breifly step away from rapping as he begins to focus on his growing family.

“I’m definitely taking some time for it to just be us,” he said. “You got to. Can’t really put a time limit on it. You gotta feel it out. Shout to all the mothers and dads doin’ it, you know?”

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2

Actor/singer Rotimi and his singer/songwriter fiancée Vanessa Mdee have announced that they are expanding their family of three. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Rotimi took to his Instagram sharing an exciting video of him and Vanessa revealing the gender of their next bundle of joy — a baby girl. The couple already has a 1-year-old son, Seven, born in September 2021.More from VIBE.comRotimi Tells Us What It Means To “Love Somebody”Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?Jhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends “Baby #2 It’s a girl! [hearts],” the Power actor wrote on his IG. The pair stood under...
Vibe

Diddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her Death

On Wednesday (Nov. 15) — marking the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter’s death — Sean “Diddy” Combs shared heartfelt memories of his former lover and mother of three of his children on Instagram. The late-model and actress suddenly died from Pneumonia in 2018, she was 47 years old. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter wearing a crown and fur vest. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever @ladykp [Purple Heart].”More from VIBE.comDiddy Talks Fatherhood Since Kim Porter's Death With Yung Miami: "I Really...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
People

Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo

Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers

Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
rolling out

August Alsina introduces the man he loves to the world (video)

Singer August Alsina, who ironically may be best known for having an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, may have come out as a gay man. Alsina, who had the infamous sexual affair with Will Smith’s wife while they were on a marital break in 2015, told the audience watching VH1’s “Surreal Life” on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, he has found new love and it is with a man.
wrestleview.com

Sasha Banks is coming to…

Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ONTARIO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
HollywoodLife

Jhene Aiko Gives Birth To 1st Child With Big Sean: See Photos

Congratulations to Jhene Aiko and Big Sean! The couple welcomed their baby boy on Nov. 8, 2022. The pair announced that they’d had their son in series of photos and statement posted to Instagram, however, 10 days later on Nov. 18. “11/08/22…Noah Hasani,” she wrote, sharing his name. “after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came…my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she also said, alongside images of the birthing experience as well as cute photos of the newborn sleeping! In one particular image, little Noah was also seen grabbing a finger (presumably, his dad’s). The new addition makes Jhene’s daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, with ex O’Ryan a big sister. Noah is Sean’s first child.
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy