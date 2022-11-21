ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Australia coach in jovial mood before opening World Cup game

By JEROME PUGMIRE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSwAG_0jIiFtb600

The daunting prospect of having to face defending World Cup champion France in his team's opening match certainly hasn't affected Australia coach Graham Arnold’s sense of humor.

A day after France defender Ibrahima Konaté said he didn't know any of the names in Australia’s squad, Arnold questioned the player's television habits.

“Doesn’t he have Paramount Plus?” Arnold said Monday, referring to the media platform that broadcasts A-League soccer.

The response drew plenty of laughter, but Arnold pretty quickly turned serious again.

“You know, that’s something that’s their point of view,” he said.

Australia has eight players in its 26-man squad that play at home in the A-League. Most of the others are scattered around Europe.

But anyway, Arnold didn't seem overly concerned about France's players, either, even if they include Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris, among other big names.

“I’ve hardly the mentioned the word France and I’ve hardly mentioned any of their players’ names,” Arnold said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in front of (my players) and that’s not being disrespectful at all.”

Arnold said his players should soak up the occasion at Al Janoub Stadium.

“These kids have a lot of talent and I know their mentality,” the 59-year-old Australian said. “They don’t step back from anybody. They look forward and go forward.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country's World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across...
Variety

Serbian Director Nikola Spasic Brings Trans-Identity and Religion Together in Docu-Fiction ‘Kristina’

“First, I will ask you to take 10 big, deep breaths.” Elegant Kristina attends a regressive hypnosis session. Lying on the floor, blindfolded, a woman’s voice guides her through the process. Time seems to be suspended. The spectator is immediately drawn into the scene, bewitched by the suave voice and the perfection of the image. The therapist then asks, “Now look down and tell me what you see?” “I see male feet,” Kristina says. “Take a deep breath and fully occupy that body.” These first breaths open the film “Kristina,” selected in international competition at the Torino Film Festival. The care...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy