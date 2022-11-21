Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Police identified man 'involved in a stabbing' of U of I student
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Police have identified a man they want to interview who they say was "involved in a stabbing" early Thanksgiving morning that injured a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student. Offices released a photo of the man that was captured on a security camera and...
foxillinois.com
Woman's death being investigated as a murder
The Macon County Coroner has identified a murder victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash of Warrensburg. She was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds in her home Wednesday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and her death is still under investigation. ORIGINAL:. Police in Macon County are investigating the death...
foxillinois.com
Man killed in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. It happened around 11:50 pm in the 1000 block of E Williams St. We're told that police received multiple calls of a man bleeding and asking for help. Police say when they arrived on the scene they...
foxillinois.com
Teen suspect facing terrorist charges for UHS threats
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After weeks of fear and investigations, one teenage-aged suspect connected to threats made to Urbana schools is facing charges. A 16-year-old girl appeared in court Wednesday and is being charged with making a terroristic threat. According to court documents, police identified that voicemails found on...
foxillinois.com
Police: 16-year-old female arrested for Urbana High School threat from Nov. 7
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police along with FBI Agents and officers from Chicago Police Department arrested a juvenile connected to terrorist threats at Urbana High School on November 7. On November 7, Urbana High School received a threat over the phone saying she was going to kill...
foxillinois.com
Urbana Police ask families to report leads on threats made
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana schools are moving to remote learning Monday and Tuesday after threats were made over the past two weeks. Terrence Buckhanon is the father of an Urbana High School student and tells his daughter to stay alert while at school. "Keep her head on a...
foxillinois.com
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Manolito D. Conner Sr, 54, has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman. Conner stabbed the woman on September 12. Police found the woman with multiple stab wounds in her chest and lower extremities. Conner pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He must serve 85%...
foxillinois.com
El Paso district attorney faces suspension from office until recall trial
A court date to determine if El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales will be suspended from her position has been set. The new hearing comes after El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal filed an amended petition to remove Rosales from public office. In the petition Bernal filed on Monday, she...
foxillinois.com
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
foxillinois.com
Apply for mentored archery deer at Kickapoo State Recreation area
OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host its third annual mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth. The event will be at the Kickapoo State Recreation Area from December 13 through January 8. The deadline to apply for a spot is 11:59...
foxillinois.com
Decatur Turkey Tournament taking place this week
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Turkey Tournament returns for the 2022 season. The tournament started on Tuesday and will continue through Saturday. This is the 52nd year of the tournament, and it is being held at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is sponsoring...
foxillinois.com
Parkland Community College hosting coat drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Parkland Community College is launching a free winter coat event on campus. The event goes through December 16. Parkland employees and the community are encouraged to hang clean coats sizes toddler to adult on the racks and place clean hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves in the labeled bins beneath the racks.
foxillinois.com
Hotel Royer plans to finish construction by Spring 2023
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain issues for many across the globe including the construction field which has been hit hard by these delays. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), construction in the U.S. is currently backlogged over eight months. Additionally, the inflation...
foxillinois.com
Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Football head coach Bret Bielema's family suffers another devastating loss
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — According to Illinois athletics, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema's father in law Greg Hielsberg, passed away earlier in the day on Wednesday. Greg is the father of Bret's wife Jen and grandfather to Bret and Jen's two young girls. This comes just a week...
foxillinois.com
Illinois football bowl game possibilities
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois Football looking to end their regular season on a high note despite three straight losses in Big Ten play. Illinois remains in play to win the Big Ten West title this weekend but need three pieces to fall in place. It all begins on...
Comments / 0