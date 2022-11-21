Read full article on original website
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Trending Stock Ford Motor Company (F) a Buy Now?
Ford Motor Company (F) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +7.9%, compared to the...
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Amid Shortened Session
(RTTNews) - With trading resuming following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq futures down by 0.1 percent.
VST's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, VST shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Vistra Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BioVie Inc. (BIVI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BioVie Inc. is a member...
5 Ways to Find the Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks
We love dividend stocks because they pay us now. But hey, I'm greedy. And when I research income plays, I want more than just those payouts. I'm looking for price gains, too. Give me a dividend with a stock that could potentially double, and we're talking. These types of stocks...
Here's Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Is Flex (FLEX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Computer and Technology
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amalgamated Financial is...
Zacks.com featured highlights include Country Healthcare, CVR Energy, Delek US Holdings, Boise Cascade and Builders FirstSource
Chicago, IL – November 25, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Country Healthcare CCRN, CVR Energy CVI, Delek US Holdings DK, Boise Cascade BCC and Builders FirstSource BLDR. 5 Broker Favorite Stocks to Tide Over the Market Tempest. Even though the better-than-expected inflation data for...
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this oil and gas exploration and production company...
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Albany International (AIN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Albany International...
Should Value Investors Buy OMV (OMVJF) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Are Investors Undervaluing Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
An Environment-Conscious Real Estate ETF Hits Market
The environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) investing trend has remained a hot favorite among investors since the pre-outbreak period. Increasing regulatory requirements are helping the space to gain momentum. In Europe, Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) has recently been enacted. Against this backdrop, iShares recently launched a fund...
