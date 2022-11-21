Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/22, Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/5/22, Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 12/12/22, and Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/19/22. As a percentage of EQH's recent stock price of $31.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Equitable Holdings Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when EQH shares open for trading on 11/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for SPGI to open 0.24% lower in price and for AIZ to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

2 DAYS AGO