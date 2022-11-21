Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEFA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.93, changing hands as high as $62.15 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Benzinga
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
The put-to-call ratio surged above 1.0 on Tuesday, the same day the S&P 500 jumped more than 1%, Fundstrat's Tom Lee noted.
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
msn.com
Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 34,168.68 while the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 11,277.31. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.49% to 4,023.25. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by...
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equitable Holdings, Standard and Poors Global and Assurant
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/22, Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/5/22, Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 12/12/22, and Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/19/22. As a percentage of EQH's recent stock price of $31.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Equitable Holdings Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when EQH shares open for trading on 11/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for SPGI to open 0.24% lower in price and for AIZ to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Should Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/28/2015. The fund is sponsored by Franklin Templeton Investments. It has amassed assets over $924.72...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Country Healthcare, CVR Energy, Delek US Holdings, Boise Cascade and Builders FirstSource
Chicago, IL – November 25, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Country Healthcare CCRN, CVR Energy CVI, Delek US Holdings DK, Boise Cascade BCC and Builders FirstSource BLDR. 5 Broker Favorite Stocks to Tide Over the Market Tempest. Even though the better-than-expected inflation data for...
msn.com
Dow Rises Over 100 Points; US Manufacturing PMI Drops In November
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.40% to 34,233.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 11,257.46. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 4,021.86. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:. Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days. Prospect Capital Corporation Price and Consensus.
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
This year, a harsh economic backdrop sent the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, with the index down 30.6% from its high. Bear markets can be challenging for investors, but they're a normal part of functioning markets. Tech growth stocks, in particular, have been battered, with many down 70% or more and trading near their 52-week lows.
