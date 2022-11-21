Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Ford Motor Company (F) a Buy Now?
Ford Motor Company (F) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +7.9%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Is PC Connection (CNXN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has PC Connection (CNXN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
NRG vs. NEE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Utility - Electric Power sector might want to consider either NRG Energy (NRG) or NextEra Energy (NEE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way...
NASDAQ
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Computer and Technology
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
NASDAQ
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
NASDAQ
Is ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Why TopBuild (BLD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BioVie Inc. (BIVI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BioVie Inc. is a member...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
After reaching an important support level, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FCRD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Clearwater Paper (CLW) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Now (DNOW)
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About International Seaways (INSW) Stock We Don't?
Investors in International Seaways, Inc. INSW need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amalgamated Financial is...
NASDAQ
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Albany International (AIN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Albany International...
Comments / 0