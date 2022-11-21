Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Box Office Comparisons Between Black Adam And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. With various cinematic universes currently vying for box office supremacy, sometimes fans can pit franchises like the DCEU and MCU against each other. And Dwayne Johnson recently reacted to box office comparisons between Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . After all, both movies are currently still in theaters.

When Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters a few weeks ago, it was the movie to dethrone Black Adam from its spot at #1 . At the time Dwayne Johnson was a total class act, congratulating the team at Marvel for the long-awaited sequel’s success. But when online discourse happened comparing the total box office haul of these two movies, The Rock responded on his own Twitter. Check it out below,

Well, there you have it. It looks like The Rock isn’t subscribing to the idea of comparing Black Adam and Black Panther 2 . Mostly because they’re such different projects. What’s more, his movie is the first in a burgeoning franchise, rather than a widely anticipated sequel. Several points were made by the wrestler turned entertainment mogul.

The Rock weighed in on the comparison between his DC debut as Black Panther 2 over on his personal Twitter account, sharing it to a whopping 16.7 million followers. In this post he rejected the idea of being compared to Wakanda Forever , which is an established franchise with an emotional tie to the real world due to Chadwick Boseman’s passing . By comparison, Black Adam is much lighter fare, and is the first time Dwayne Johnson’s title character and the JSA appeared on the silver screen.

While Black Panther 2 might have more box office potential, Black Adam was a wild success in theaters, and continues to make money every week. It’s currently got a worldwide box office of over $366 million, which is definitely an impressive haul. Considering just how much hype and emotions were attached to Wakanda Forever , it feels somewhat unfair to compare the two recent superhero flicks.

It should be interesting to see where the burgeoning Black Adam franchise goes next. There are a few major crossovers that feel inevitable: a faceoff with Zachary Levi’s Shazam and/or Henry Cavill’s Superman. The latter actor returned to the DCEU for the first time since Justice League opposite The Rock in the mid-credits scene , to the joy of fans. Fans are also eager to see the JSA return to the big screen, so the story could seemingly go anywhere.

Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are both in theaters now.