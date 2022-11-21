ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Box Office Comparisons Between Black Adam And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkiST_0jIiEcwc00

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. With various cinematic universes currently vying for box office supremacy, sometimes fans can pit franchises like the DCEU and MCU against each other. And Dwayne Johnson recently reacted to box office comparisons between Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . After all, both movies are currently still in theaters.

When Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters a few weeks ago, it was the movie to dethrone Black Adam from its spot at #1 . At the time Dwayne Johnson was a total class act, congratulating the team at Marvel for the long-awaited sequel’s success. But when online discourse happened comparing the total box office haul of these two movies, The Rock responded on his own Twitter. Check it out below,

See more

Well, there you have it. It looks like The Rock isn’t subscribing to the idea of comparing Black Adam and Black Panther 2 . Mostly because they’re such different projects. What’s more, his movie is the first in a burgeoning franchise, rather than a widely anticipated sequel. Several points were made by the wrestler turned entertainment mogul.

The Rock weighed in on the comparison between his DC debut as Black Panther 2 over on his personal Twitter account, sharing it to a whopping 16.7 million followers. In this post he rejected the idea of being compared to Wakanda Forever , which is an established franchise with an emotional tie to the real world due to Chadwick Boseman’s passing . By comparison, Black Adam is much lighter fare, and is the first time Dwayne Johnson’s title character and the JSA appeared on the silver screen.

While Black Panther 2 might have more box office potential, Black Adam was a wild success in theaters, and continues to make money every week. It’s currently got a worldwide box office of over $366 million, which is definitely an impressive haul. Considering just how much hype and emotions were attached to Wakanda Forever , it feels somewhat unfair to compare the two recent superhero flicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tG9xJ_0jIiEcwc00

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It should be interesting to see where the burgeoning Black Adam franchise goes next. There are a few major crossovers that feel inevitable: a faceoff with Zachary Levi’s Shazam and/or Henry Cavill’s Superman. The latter actor returned to the DCEU for the first time since Justice League opposite The Rock in the mid-credits scene , to the joy of fans. Fans are also eager to see the JSA return to the big screen, so the story could seemingly go anywhere.

Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are both in theaters now. Check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. Just don’t expect to see any more DCEU or MCU movies on that list.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
People

Jennifer Hudson Says About Raising Her Teenage Son: 'He Has His Own Swag Now'

The actress, singer and TV host talked to PEOPLE about the need to let go as her son David gets older Jennifer Hudson is going through a relatable adjustment period with her teenage son David. "Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," the Respect star, 41, told PEOPLE at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother!" Despite this, Hudson went on to say that...
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
The Independent

James Cameron on why he thinks Kate Winslet worked with him again despite ‘frightening’ Titanic experience

James Cameron has offered an explanation as to why Kate Winslet worked with him again despite suggesting she wouldn’t.Cameron directed Winslet inTitanic when she was 21, and the actor went on to open up about her struggles with the director’s technique as well as the film’s harsh shooting conditions.In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published in line with Titanic’s 1997 release, Winslet called Cameron “a really tough nut to crack”, adding: “There were times I was genuinely frightened of him.”While Winslet said she “did come to understand him” and “a couple of times... felt he was someone...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
164K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy