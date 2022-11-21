Read full article on original website
Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary
DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
You can shop while you eat at this Clawson restaurant
Black Friday is this week, and many people are already getting a head start on their holiday shopping. While you’re out, crossing items off your list, you will probably work up an appetite. Be it something sweet to have as your afternoon pick-me-up, or a full meal like their...
Years-long dispute over Mosque resolved in Oakland County
TROY, Mich. – A settlement has been reached in the lengthy legal battle between the City of Troy and a Mosque. The city’s first Mosque, Jamiah Masjid of Troy, opened in September amid an ongoing legal battle with the city. The zoning dispute began in 2018 when leaders...
Warm Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit with weekend chance of rain -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving Eve!. The weather looks great if you’re headed out to family and friends Wednesday night and not just here in Michigan but all over the country. Thanksgiving Day. A bit chilly early in the morning for the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit with...
City council votes down paratransit contract on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit City Council voted on a new contract to expand and improve the city’s paratransit system on Tuesday. But that comes amid significant complaints from people who rely on the system to get around. District 6 council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero voted yes, then asked to reconsider...
2 senior citizens hospitalized after fire started by electric wheelchair in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A fire started by an electric wheelchair battery has hospitalized two senior citizens in Ann Arbor. The incident occurred Monday (Nov. 21) at University Living on South Street, not far from the University of Michigan campus. “Very, very lucky,” said Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. “This...
Ann Arbor to reduce curbside compost pick up during winter season
ANN ARBOR – Weekly curbside services in Tree Town will be reduced down to once a month between January and March 2023. Regular weekly services will end on Friday, Dec. 9, with once-monthly compost collection starting the week of Jan. 2, 2023. Winter collection will also happen during the...
Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen
ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
Metro Detroit weather: Weekend showers and sunshine
DETROIT – Good Black Friday and Happy Weekend! The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning leaving some wet roadways if you do have to work today. Temperatures are falling through the 40s with a bit of a breeze creating wind chills closer to or even below freezing closer to sunrise. Grab the hat and gloves as you grab that leash and take the pup out for a little walk to help with the guilt after yesterday’s feast. Skies are still mostly cloudy, but we will get into more and more sunshine as this big shopping and travel day progresses.
Sandwich shop features Asian-inspired menu
A sandwich shop in Midtown Detroit is all about being crispy. In fact, it’s even called SuperCrisp. The restaurant has a menu with chicken sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and more, but what makes them stand out is the different flavors they incorporate into these dishes. Mike Ransom with SuperCrisp...
Watch full special: WDIV legends Carmen, Mort, Chuck and Bernie in ‘The Reunion’
“The Reunion” special brought together the most legendary WDIV broadcast team of them all. Carmen Harlan, Mort Crim, Chuck Gaidica, and Bernie Smilovitz recently sat down together for the first time in years to reflect on the legacy of WDIV during the station’s 75th anniversary in Detroit television.
‘This child is very cute’: Mom, 3-year-old, showered with love during Adoption Day in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Adoption Day was unforgettable in court Tuesday as it brought nothing but smiles and tears of joy with new families coming together and children finding loving and permanent homes. Adoptive mom Monique Jackson, and 3-year-old Kensington Jackson, were showered with love at their final hearing...
Morning 4: FBI says SE Michigan man threatened lives of Democratic congressman, FBI director -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Grand Blanc man accused of threatening life of Democratic US congressman, FBI director. A Southeast Michigan man is being accused of threatening the life of...
Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – After an absolutely beautiful day for Thanksgiving across the region with plenty of sunshine, we do have some changes moving into the region as we work into the evening and overnight hours Thursday night. The clouds will increase as we work through the late evening, with scattered...
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
Feel the Bern: My pick for this year’s high-stakes Michigan-Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The day has arrived, and we’re not talking about Thanksgiving or the start of the World Cup. There is only one day that counts to folks around these parts. It’s the Michigan-Ohio State game. There is so much on the line this time...
91-year-old woman dies in house fire in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 91-year-old woman died in a house fire in Southfield. The incident occurred at 10:48 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24) in the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive in Southfield. When they arrived, the Southfield Fire Department said the home was already engulfed in flames. Once the fire...
Grand Blanc man accused of threatening lives of Democratic US congressman, FBI director
A Southeast Michigan man is being accused of threatening the life of a Democratic U.S. congressman from California and the director of the FBI earlier this month. In a criminal complaint filed Tuesday by the FBI in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan, a Grand Blanc man is being accused of leaving a threatening voice message for Democratic U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, who represents part of northern California. The caller, identified as Neil Walter, is also accused of threatening to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray.
