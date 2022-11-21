ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
DETROIT, MI
WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary

DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
DETROIT, MI
You can shop while you eat at this Clawson restaurant

Black Friday is this week, and many people are already getting a head start on their holiday shopping. While you’re out, crossing items off your list, you will probably work up an appetite. Be it something sweet to have as your afternoon pick-me-up, or a full meal like their...
CLAWSON, MI
Years-long dispute over Mosque resolved in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A settlement has been reached in the lengthy legal battle between the City of Troy and a Mosque. The city’s first Mosque, Jamiah Masjid of Troy, opened in September amid an ongoing legal battle with the city. The zoning dispute began in 2018 when leaders...
TROY, MI
City council votes down paratransit contract on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit City Council voted on a new contract to expand and improve the city’s paratransit system on Tuesday. But that comes amid significant complaints from people who rely on the system to get around. District 6 council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero voted yes, then asked to reconsider...
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor to reduce curbside compost pick up during winter season

ANN ARBOR – Weekly curbside services in Tree Town will be reduced down to once a month between January and March 2023. Regular weekly services will end on Friday, Dec. 9, with once-monthly compost collection starting the week of Jan. 2, 2023. Winter collection will also happen during the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen

ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Metro Detroit weather: Weekend showers and sunshine

DETROIT – Good Black Friday and Happy Weekend! The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning leaving some wet roadways if you do have to work today. Temperatures are falling through the 40s with a bit of a breeze creating wind chills closer to or even below freezing closer to sunrise. Grab the hat and gloves as you grab that leash and take the pup out for a little walk to help with the guilt after yesterday’s feast. Skies are still mostly cloudy, but we will get into more and more sunshine as this big shopping and travel day progresses.
DETROIT, MI
Sandwich shop features Asian-inspired menu

A sandwich shop in Midtown Detroit is all about being crispy. In fact, it’s even called SuperCrisp. The restaurant has a menu with chicken sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and more, but what makes them stand out is the different flavors they incorporate into these dishes. Mike Ransom with SuperCrisp...
DETROIT, MI
91-year-old woman dies in house fire in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 91-year-old woman died in a house fire in Southfield. The incident occurred at 10:48 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24) in the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive in Southfield. When they arrived, the Southfield Fire Department said the home was already engulfed in flames. Once the fire...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Grand Blanc man accused of threatening lives of Democratic US congressman, FBI director

A Southeast Michigan man is being accused of threatening the life of a Democratic U.S. congressman from California and the director of the FBI earlier this month. In a criminal complaint filed Tuesday by the FBI in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan, a Grand Blanc man is being accused of leaving a threatening voice message for Democratic U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, who represents part of northern California. The caller, identified as Neil Walter, is also accused of threatening to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray.
GRAND BLANC, MI

