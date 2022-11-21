Read full article on original website
Deb M.
3d ago
Keep all of them in jail and forget where you put the key. Great job though, they're off the street.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Carteret County man on probation now faces heroin trafficking charge
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man out on active probation now faces a heroin trafficking charge in Carteret County. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were working undercover in the Walmart parking lot at 300 Highway 24 when deputies found two “suspicious” vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot.
WITN
Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.
Onslow County deputy shoots woman after traffic stop
The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after a deputy shot a woman Thursday in Onslow County. Col. Chris Thomas told WITN News that happened just before noon off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said it began as a traffic stop. He said that the woman was armed...
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Kinston man charged in overdose death, other crimes; two others arrested after search warrant
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing a second-degree murder charge after the overdose death of a person at a hotel on Nov. 17. Kinston Police said Dusty Wayne Taylor, 34, was facing the following charges: 2nd Degree Murder Trafficking in Heroin Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a C/S within 1000ft of a […]
Investigation begins after officer-involved shooting in Onslow County
HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has started after an Onslow County deputy was involved in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Thursday. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Col. Chris Thomas told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan a call came in around noon to a home on Willow Street in Hubert, which is just […]
Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
Armed woman shot and killed by deputies in Onslow County, sheriff’s office says
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed by deputies in eastern North Carolina on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. WCTI, Channel 9′s affiliate in the area, reported the shooting happened before noon on North Carolina Highway 172 near the community of Hubert.
NC man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from Wayne County jail, deputies say
A man who was mistakenly released from the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program at Wayne County Detention Center has been taken back into custody, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
wcti12.com
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
WITN
New Bern man gets several years in prison for assaulting woman
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man will spend nearly 10 years in prison for assaulting a woman. District Attorney Scott Thomas says that Augustus Palmer IV, 44, was convicted by a jury of assault of a female, interfering with emergency communication, and common law robbery. Palmer will...
WITN
Greenville police report missing woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
WITN
Retired Beaufort police chief & former town commissioner dies at 74
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A public figure in one Eastern Carolina town is being remembered after he passed away this week. The Town of Beaufort tells WITN Charles McDonald passed away Monday at the age of 74. McDonald was born and raised in Beaufort and was a police officer with...
WITN
Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in the hospital after being shot at a hotel in Greenville. Greenville police say they were called about a man shot around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say 24-year-old Nigel Lewis was found shot inside of a room at the Red Roof Inn...
wcti12.com
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
wcti12.com
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
cbs17
Goldsboro woman died in single-vehicle wreck, highway patrol says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday. At 12:17 a.m., troopers were called to the 300 block of Perkins Mill Road off of U.S. 70 west of Goldsboro about an overturned vehicle that was on fire, the N.C. Highway Patrol told CBS 17.
WITN
Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, law enforcement agencies here in the East have helpful tips on keeping you and your family safe while traveling. The New Bern Police Department is promoting its Click It or Ticket campaign ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. New Bern Police...
wcti12.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
WITN
Troopers say woman was speeding before being killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say a woman was speeding when her car crashed early this morning, killing her. The single vehicle accident happened on Perkins Mill Road, that’s west of Goldsboro. Gabriel Bartlett died after her vehicle ran off the road, hit a ditch, drove into...
Comments / 9