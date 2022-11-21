ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Alabama: Baldwin Co. deputy allegedly had drugs in patrol vehicle, arrested

By Debbie Williams, Tom Ingram
BAY MINETTE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Thursday on a methamphetamine charge, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office website.

Robert Dewberry, 34, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession. He was arrested at 11:41 p.m., Thursday night, and released at 3:43 a.m., Friday morning, on a $5,000 bond.

Sheriff Hoss Mack said investigators made contact with Dewberry shortly after he went on shift and discovered methamphetamine and kratom in his patrol unit. Meth and kratom were also discovered during a search of his Daphne home.

Dewberry graduated from the Mobile Police Academy in 2019. He joined the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in 2020.

Ezell Page
3d ago

I believe this is how cover up cops plant evidence on an instant drivers so they can get good commendation from their department.

