Musicians putting on third iteration of ‘Last Waltz’ benefit tribute concert in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Dozens of Philadelphia music-makers are coming together this holiday weekend to perform a tribute concert based on The Band’s legendary 1976 concert and ’78 documentary.

Tribute music director Andrew Lipke said they will play 28 numbers from Martin Scorsese’s 1978 film “The Last Waltz.”

“It was the last concert of The Band, and The Band, of course, had its name because it was Bob Dylan’s band and then they went on their own,” Lipke explained. “They are sort of this really interesting cross-section of American popular music. They have a little bit of so many things — country, blues, funk, gospel.”

This is the third “Last Waltz” tribute concert — the first was in 2013, then in 2018. This one will take place Saturday night at the Franklin Music Hall.

More than 60 people putting the show on. Tickets are $30.

“Then as an added component this year, to also celebrate the legacy and contribution of Bryan Dilworth,” added Lipke.

Dilworth died suddenly in 2020. He was a critical part of the past two “Last Waltz” tribute shows.

“He was also a huge booster of Philadelphia’s music scene,” said his wife, Kristin Thomson, “and the driving force behind the first ‘Last Waltz’ Philly in 2013. We are organizing this concert to honor his memory and his years of hard work as a concert promoter in Philly.”

The event also doubles as a fundraiser. Money raised will go to the Make The World Better Foundation. The nonprofit, co-founded by former Eagles player Connor Barwin, creates safe spaces like playgrounds for children.

“This concert will bring important seed money to our projects and it’s critical to our mission,” said Barwin, “but it’s also a celebration of what’s great in Philadelphia — uniting the Philly music, sports and arts communities for a chance to do something good. It’s gonna be a rad show.”