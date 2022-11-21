Read full article on original website
June Kotrous
3d ago
So thankful this group stood together to help.God bless you all and hugs and prayers for the victim 🙏✝️❤️
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman hides MacBooks in her skirt for a swift getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Organized crime happens across the country each day with businesses losing millions as a result of shoplifting and Lincoln is no exception, police say. On Sept. 14 two adults and two children entered the Best Buy on O Street and stole two MacBooks. In the...
Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
1011now.com
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass
Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
KETV.com
Online date ends in gunfire and robbery
An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
News Channel Nebraska
Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
1011now.com
Three separate vehicles stolen in Lincoln within minutes of each other
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Lincoln Police were called to several car thefts involving vehicles left unlocked and running. According to police, the first car theft report came in at 4:29 p.m. at ACE Hardware just south of 27th and Randolph Streets. The 31-year-old driver of a 2012 Accura said someone had taken the car, crashed it into an unoccupied 1997 Ford pickup before running away. After investigating, LPD said the vehicle the suspect arrived in, a 2007 VW Jetta, had been stolen around 9:46 a.m. earlier in the day after it was left unlocked and running.
klkntv.com
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
1011now.com
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
1011now.com
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building
Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers Find recipes at Stirlist.com. You can send us your Good News Friday photos through our website or our 1011 NOW app. Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating three separate drive-by shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating three separate drive-by shooting cases. According to LPD, all three cases happened within three hours. This incident happened near 28th and D Streets and according to police, a man out walking his dog reported seeing a sedan stop in front of a house. LPD said the man reported hearing four to five gunshots and saw the car quickly leave the area going eastbound.
klkntv.com
Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
klkntv.com
Stolen guns, police equipment recovered in drug bust, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police officers recovered drugs, guns and stolen police equipment during an investigation on Friday. Shortly after 3 p.m., Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force officers spoke with 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle at a StorageMart near 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway. Green told...
klkntv.com
Thieves rack up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges while preying on Lincoln shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sending a warning to shoppers this holiday season. Authorities say thieves are hiding in plain sight and looking to take advantage of this busy time of year. Just last weekend, crooks racked up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges after targeting...
Comments / 6