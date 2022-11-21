Read full article on original website
wchsnetwork.com
Cross Lanes townhome damaged in fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Kanawha County townhome sustained significant damage when a fire began in the attic of the home early Wednesday morning. The residence at 1 Brick Court had flames showing when fire crews arrived on the scene at just before 6:30 a.m. Part of the attack was with a ladder truck.
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
Dive teams from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene to recover a possible body and eventually the ambulance.
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, closed due to car crash
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is closed after a two-vehicle accident with injuries around 1:10 p.m., according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell 13 News the crash occurred just outside of Hope Drug Rehabilitation, located at 5257 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Paramedics are on the scene, and […]
wchsnetwork.com
3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
WDTV
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Further details are expected to be released on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when...
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that one lane of Route 10 has reopened. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County. Officials say the ambulance involved is currently […]
WSAZ
Accident closes northbound lane of I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A northbound lane of I-77 has been blocked by emergency officials Tuesday following an accident. According to dispatchers, the crash happened on I-77 at the 114.5 mile marker or the Sissonville/Pocatalico exit. The northbound left lane is closed. Further information has not been released. Keep...
WSAZ
Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
Owl found on US-19 by Summersville, West Virginia police officers
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while on duty on Thanksgiving. According to the Summersville PD, Officers Hinkle and Groves were on US-19 when they saw the owl. The officers say it didn’t appear to be injured but was “acting odd.” The appropriate authorities were […]
WSAZ
Man’s body found in Guyandotte River
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man’s body was found late Tuesday afternoon under a bridge in the Guyandotte River, Lincoln County 911 dispatchers and Sheriff G.W. Linville said. The body was found in the Branchland area. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating. According to our...
Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
Man found dead in Guyandotte River near Branchland, West Virginia identified
UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The identity of a man who was found dead in the Guyandotte River on Tuesday has been released. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the man was identified as 64-year-old Randy Kirkendoll, of Branchland. UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is continuing to investigate the […]
The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
Water line break in Hurricane, West Virginia, boil water advisory in place
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A water line break on Main Street near Western Hills has caused a boil water advisory in parts of Hurricane Thursday, according to Mayor Scott Edwards. Edwards says an official notice will go out by phone or hand delivery to those impacted by the break. Areas impacted include Main Street between […]
WSAZ
Man injured in officer-involved shooting
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Police detachment in Winfield, West Virginia, confirms there was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday. State police say the shooting involved a member of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office along Bors Court. Putnam County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy S.M. Shamblin tells WSAZ.com they...
WSAZ
Kanawha County deputies hopeful as search for missing man enters fourth week
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the search for 68-year-old Mark Coles enters its fourth week, new surveillance video is leaving investigators encouraged. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released surveillance video from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) Tuesday of Coles boarding a bus in Rand on Oct. 30.
lootpress.com
Homicide investigation underway in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
