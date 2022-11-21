ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchsnetwork.com

Cross Lanes townhome damaged in fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Kanawha County townhome sustained significant damage when a fire began in the attic of the home early Wednesday morning. The residence at 1 Brick Court had flames showing when fire crews arrived on the scene at just before 6:30 a.m. Part of the attack was with a ladder truck.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Further details are expected to be released on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Accident closes northbound lane of I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A northbound lane of I-77 has been blocked by emergency officials Tuesday following an accident. According to dispatchers, the crash happened on I-77 at the 114.5 mile marker or the Sissonville/Pocatalico exit. The northbound left lane is closed. Further information has not been released. Keep...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Owl found on US-19 by Summersville, West Virginia police officers

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while on duty on Thanksgiving. According to the Summersville PD, Officers Hinkle and Groves were on US-19 when they saw the owl. The officers say it didn’t appear to be injured but was “acting odd.” The appropriate authorities were […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Man’s body found in Guyandotte River

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man’s body was found late Tuesday afternoon under a bridge in the Guyandotte River, Lincoln County 911 dispatchers and Sheriff G.W. Linville said. The body was found in the Branchland area. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating. According to our...
BRANCHLAND, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
LOGAN, WV
WVNS

The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
HINTON, WV
WSAZ

Man injured in officer-involved shooting

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Police detachment in Winfield, West Virginia, confirms there was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday. State police say the shooting involved a member of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office along Bors Court. Putnam County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy S.M. Shamblin tells WSAZ.com they...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Homicide investigation underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy