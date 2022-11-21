Rentschler Biopharma announced this week that it is searching for a new CEO as its current leader Dr. Frank Mathias will return to the company’s supervisory board. Mathias, who has led Rentschler since April 2016, will return to the board at the end of the company’s fiscal year in March 2023. Still, he will be responsible for overseeing the business operations for the contract development and manufacturing organization for biopharmaceuticals until a successor is appointed.

2 DAYS AGO