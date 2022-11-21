Read full article on original website
MM+M Podcast 11.22.22: Interviews from the Media Summit sidelines, plus a health policy update
Ease into the holiday weekend with soundbites from the sidelines of the MM+M Media Summit, covering telehealth, programmatic buying and streaming. Plus, a health policy update on the midterm elections, the split Congress and what itall means for healthcare.
Study: Majority of patients see providers with access to POC media
The Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA) and MedFuse have released results of a study designed to affirm what they believe to be the increasing reach of point-of-care marketing. According to the organizations, 80% of Rx patients are treated by a healthcare provider whose office displays point-of-care media. Similarly, 75%...
Rentschler Biopharma seeks CEO as Dr. Frank Mathias returns to supervisory board
Rentschler Biopharma announced this week that it is searching for a new CEO as its current leader Dr. Frank Mathias will return to the company’s supervisory board. Mathias, who has led Rentschler since April 2016, will return to the board at the end of the company’s fiscal year in March 2023. Still, he will be responsible for overseeing the business operations for the contract development and manufacturing organization for biopharmaceuticals until a successor is appointed.
Real Chemistry, 21Grams launch discipline to bridge gaming and healthcare
Real Chemistry brand 21Grams has created a gaming service titled 21Gaming. Devon Taylor, 21Grams VP and strategy director, who had been thinking about launching a practice similar to 21Gaming for a “very long time,” described her postpartum experience as a “springboard” for the new offering. In...
Former Walmart EVP of health and wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus joins Morgan Health
Morgan Health announced Monday that it has hired Dr. Cheryl Pegus to support the organization’s “strategic investments and broader efforts to improve the quality, affordability and equity of healthcare.”. Pegus, who most recently served as EVP of health and wellness at Walmart, will work alongside Dan Hartman and...
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Wednesday, November 23, 2022
In women and nonbinary people, monkeypox cases might have been missed. Among cisgender women and nonbinary individuals who were assigned female at birth, only 61% of monkeypox cases could be connected to sexual contact. (The New York Times) COVID-19 has been linked to detectable brain changes, according to a recent...
‘Do no harm’ applies to startups, too. Healthcare marketers on harsh prison sentence for Elizabeth Holmes
The Theranos saga culminated Friday when convicted ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes was handed a prison term of more than 11 years by a federal judge. Her sentence fell between the 15 years prosecutors had sought and the nine-year recommendation made by a probation officer. Holmes’ attorneys argued for no more than 18 months.
