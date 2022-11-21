ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Study: Majority of patients see providers with access to POC media

The Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA) and MedFuse have released results of a study designed to affirm what they believe to be the increasing reach of point-of-care marketing. According to the organizations, 80% of Rx patients are treated by a healthcare provider whose office displays point-of-care media. Similarly, 75%...
Rentschler Biopharma seeks CEO as Dr. Frank Mathias returns to supervisory board

Rentschler Biopharma announced this week that it is searching for a new CEO as its current leader Dr. Frank Mathias will return to the company’s supervisory board. Mathias, who has led Rentschler since April 2016, will return to the board at the end of the company’s fiscal year in March 2023. Still, he will be responsible for overseeing the business operations for the contract development and manufacturing organization for biopharmaceuticals until a successor is appointed.
Real Chemistry, 21Grams launch discipline to bridge gaming and healthcare

Real Chemistry brand 21Grams has created a gaming service titled 21Gaming. Devon Taylor, 21Grams VP and strategy director, who had been thinking about launching a practice similar to 21Gaming for a “very long time,” described her postpartum experience as a “springboard” for the new offering. In...
Former Walmart EVP of health and wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus joins Morgan Health

Morgan Health announced Monday that it has hired Dr. Cheryl Pegus to support the organization’s “strategic investments and broader efforts to improve the quality, affordability and equity of healthcare.”. Pegus, who most recently served as EVP of health and wellness at Walmart, will work alongside Dan Hartman and...
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

In women and nonbinary people, monkeypox cases might have been missed. Among cisgender women and nonbinary individuals who were assigned female at birth, only 61% of monkeypox cases could be connected to sexual contact. (The New York Times) COVID-19 has been linked to detectable brain changes, according to a recent...
