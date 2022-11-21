ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Ben Platt Shares Dreamy Photos From Engagement to Noah Galvin

The Dear Evan Hansen alums decided to make their love a forever promise with a dreamy proposal that ended in a resounding "yes." The pair announced the news via Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25, with Platt, 29, sharing a series of snaps from the romantic moment, as well as a close-up of his fiancé's new ring.

