Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
bocaratontribune.com
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum to Host Three Special Events in December
(Boca Raton, FL – November 22, 2022) The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced it will be hosting three special events next month—two Town Hall Talks and the return of the popular Sips & Sounds musical series. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.
hometownnewstc.com
2022 Singing Christmas Tree
HOBE SOUND — The 25th Annual Singing Christmas Tree event is back!. Presented by Hobe Sound Ministries, the event will take place Thursday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. each evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. This spectacular event, attended by over 6,000 people each year,...
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Historical Society Announces WALK OF RECOGNITION Inductees 2022
Ceremony & Reception will be held at The Addison on Tuesday, November 29 at 6 p.m. (Boca Raton, FL – October 26, 2022) The Boca Raton Historical Society today announced the 2022 Walk of Recognition inductees. The annual honor goes to individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”
cw34.com
Block party, tree lighting, and carnival: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jump into the holiday season with a few events happening this weekend. Kick off your holiday season this weekend at the Holiday Block Party in Jupiter. The event will feature food and drinks specials, live music, Small Business Saturday, a concert by The...
bocaratontribune.com
Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Delivered “A Tropical Paradise” for 500 Guests and Raised More Than $320,000
Proceeds from the Sold-out Event Support the Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits. Fulfilled Through Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program. Boca Raton, FL – Boasting an extravagant Black & Pink-Tie evening, replete with all the grandeur and festivity befitting a storied, burgeoning City, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton presented its seventh annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball at Boca West Country Club.
3 to See: Aquarium by day, zoo lights by night and a drag show
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
travelexperta.com
The Best 2 Museums For Kids in Florida
A great way to learn about the place you visit is to visit museums. They will tell you the stories of the place in an interesting way. However, regular museums tend to be boring for kids (and most adults) because they don’t really understand what the place is about, and they are not allowed to do anything but walk. That is why it is important to find places that keep kids entertained and to get them to learn too. The good news is that there are museums in Florida for kids.
bocaratontribune.com
Jewish Federation Kick-Offs Women’s Philanthropy with Noted Author
The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Dorothy P. Seaman Department of Women’s Philanthropy welcomed women in-person to celebrate the start of the Fall season. The inspiring morning highlighted the impact of the Jewish Federation, and author Elyssa Friedland delivered the keynote. The breakfast event was held October 26, 2022, at Temple Beth El, Schaefer Family Campus in Boca Raton. Event Co-chairs Jill Swimmer and Madeline Tabin were honored and happy to work together on this year’s Fall Kickoff and Spring Fling. Event sponsors were Atlas Event Rentals, Ivan & Co. Fine Jewelers, and the Jewish Book Council. Boca Raton Observer Magazine was the exclusive Magazine Sponsor.
floridaweekly.com
An Indian Spring oasis
Enjoy the breathtaking sunrise over the lake with expansive water views from every window of this home in Indian Spring in Boynton Beach. This stunning property features an open, spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and custom coffered ceilings in the living area. It has a fully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, new cabinets, recess lighting, smart home system, full house generator, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters and plenty of extra storage. The oversized master has a large walk-in closet and fully remodeled bathroom.
WPBF News 25
Little Smiles Florida kicking off 13th annual holiday toy drive in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — It’s the season of giving andLittle Smiles Florida is making sure kids across South Florida and the Treasure Coast have gifts under the tree this year. Monday, the nonprofit officially kicked off its 13th annual toy drive. A moment of joy: News We Love. Good...
bocaratontribune.com
Santa Claus is coming to TOWN Center at Boca Raton!
Caring Santa: Children with special needs will get an exclusive experience to sit on Santa’s lap and smile for the camera on December 4. Reservations are required. Please use this link to reserve your spot. Pet Photos: Bring lots of treats for this pet-friendly Santa experience that all of...
Season to Share: Grandparents in their 70s caring for 4 grandkids in cramped house where everything's broken
Life already was plenty challenging for Catherine and Otis Hall, with their daughter, her disabled husband and four grandchildren crowded into the septuagenarian couple’s three-bedroom home. Then, one day about a year ago, their 35-year-old daughter started complaining that she felt sick. It was the beginning of a series...
floridaweekly.com
Dramaworks names new board chair, board members
Palm Beach Dramaworks has a new board chair and three new board members. The new board chair, Carlton Moody, is a lifelong educator who began his career as a teacher in Evanston, Illinois, and rose to leadership positions of several large school systems, including deputy superintendent of Stamford (Connecticut) Public Schools; superintendent of schools, Cleveland Heights/University Heights (Ohio); and executive director in the Shaker Heights City Schools District (Ohio).
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week
Locals can register their vessels for the upcoming Twenty-Eighth Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade by November 29 The post Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Lights Up the Holiday Season
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 200,000 LEDs will illuminate Port St. Lucie from dusk to dawn until Jan. 1, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. The City has planned family-friendly activities throughout the season, including dazzling lights and displays,...
jupitermag.com
6 Local Spots Offering Thanksgiving Dining
The Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa’s signature restaurant will serve up a buffet-style feast from 2-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Holiday highlights include cranberry and rum-brined turkey, Dijon and tarragon-crusted prime rib, Boursin Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, pan-seared mélange of seasonal root vegetables, and chilled fennel saffron steamed mussels. Chef Kursten Restivo’s holiday cakes, pies, and pastries end the meal on a sweet note.
bocaratontribune.com
Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities in Boca Raton Have Their Day As Runway Models!
Boca Raton, FL – “A Fashion Show with Heart!” was held at The Addison in Boca Raton. Seventeen individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities – who are all part of JARC Florida, a non-profit organization here in South Florida – walked the runway with family and supporters to show off the latest in men’s and women’s fashion!
travelexperta.com
West Palm Beach Florida: A Great Place for So Much Fun
West Palm Beach Florida: A Great Place for So Much Fun. Coming to West Palm Beach is a pretty big deal. Everybody knows that it’s a really cool hot spot, especially for Southern Florida, yet not so much as far as Miami and Fort Lauderdale. West Palm Beach is one of the three county seats of Palm Beach County and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Florida, well known for its rich culture, history, food scene, and vibrant nightlife. Today we’re going to be talking about what to do in West Palm Beach.
blackchronicle.com
South Florida food giveaways providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As we enter the vacation season, it’s vital to recollect all of the issues that we’re grateful for. It’s additionally vital to not overlook the many individuals in South Florida that will not be as lucky. On Monday, Local 10 News visited...
Is Ocean One Bar & Grille’s $5.99 Lunch Too Good to Be True? Dan I. Cook Investigates
Like most people, I’ve been shocked by rising restaurant prices within the last two years. I’ve questioned some of these high prices and have felt the wrath of some restaurant employees. All of a sudden, like seeing land after a long voyage across the sea, comes Ocean One...
