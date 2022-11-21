Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Thankful He Doesn't Have To Go Back To Court For A Few Days -- See Also
Definitely Tired Of All The Winning: Donald Trump is really not enjoying his time in court. Visit PLI.edu for seamless CLE: You can track and log the credits you’ve earned and find the specific content you need to meet your requirements.
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Had A Very Bad Day In Five Different Courts
The Donald J. Trump Full Employment Program for Wayward Lawyers had a banner day yesterday in four courtrooms. This was followed by a matriculation ceremony of sorts at the Supreme Court, as the three-year battle to keep Trump’s tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee finally ran out of steam, with the high court refusing to hear another appeal.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
Herschel Walker gets major boost
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyers Face Plant Into Eleventh Circuit. Again.
Donald Trump had a very bad day yesterday in a whole bunch of courts, up to and including the Supreme Court, which vacated the temporary stay of the DC Circuit’s order and allowed the House Ways and Means Committee to finally get his tax returns. But nowhere was the beatdown more brutal than at the Eleventh Circuit, where Trump’s lawyer Jim Trusty got ritually pantsed in his effort to defend US District Judge Aileen Cannon’s claim of equitable jurisdiction over the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago and seize government documents stored there.
Voices: The Club Q massacre is a painful reminder of just how vulnerable LGBT lives are in the US
On Thanksgiving, US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called the owners of Club Q in Colorado Springs to offer their condolences after a shooter opened fire and killed five people.The call itself reveals the dual nature of LGBT+ life in America. It came after an unspeakable crime committed in what should be a safe haven. At the same time, that a president – let alone an 80-year-old white Catholic – would call and offer his condolences would have been unthinkable even 15 years ago. Then again, Mr Biden’s record on LGBT+ rights from his time as a...
