What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
eastidahonews.com
Campus news: ISU studies unknown 2 billion years of Earth’s geology, enrollment drops at BYUI
POCATELLO (Idaho Ed News) — There is a 2-billion-year hole in what geologists know about planet Earth. Two Idaho State University geosciences professors and their students are part of a research team seeking to fill in that knowledge gap. They will be studying rocks that sit beneath the Great...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
idahobusinessreview.com
Ball takes leadership position at D.L. Evans Bank Idaho Falls branch
D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Bradley Ball as assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Idaho Falls branch. In this role, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with customers to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews ...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Fred Meyer employee who made a big difference to a customer
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Brandon who works at Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. It said:. On...
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving
Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The post Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
New custom hearse to preserve memory of local woman who passed away over the weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Funeral Director Brian Wood is ecstatic about the new hearse at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. A Rosewood Classic Coach modeled after a 1932 Prinzing, which is designed to have the appearance of a Rolls Royce, arrived at the business Sunday after more than a year of waiting.
eastidahonews.com
‘The Forgotten Carols’ returning to eastern Idaho this weekend with new actor in lead role
IDAHO FALLS – For over three decades, audiences in eastern Idaho have enjoyed kicking off their Christmas season with the live stage production “The Forgotten Carols.”. The show is returning for its 31st year at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts this weekend, with several major changes to the cast.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
eastidahonews.com
Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt
Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt, 98, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
eastidahonews.com
Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: ‘Meatless and wheatless days’ observed, loose horse causes car crash and teen cited after hitting parked car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — Local cafes were planning to observe “meatless and wheatless days,” the Blackfoot Idaho Republican announced on Nov. 27, 1917.
Family of boy seriously injured in 2020 giving back to the community
POCATELLO — Thanks to the generous support from the community, 8-year-old Jack Moser helped save potentially 101 lives in the month of October. With the help of his mother, Amber Peterson, and his family, the animal cartoonist and monkey-bar enthusiast held the “Help Count Jackula” blood drive during the Halloween season, where he passed out fake blood drinks and ghostly gifts to all who donated. “It’s gone really good,” said...
eastidahonews.com
CEI Esports competing in collegiate playoffs
IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho is experiencing success competing in Esports at the collegiate level. This fall semester, CEI had competitive teams finish the regular season atop the standings in their respective divisions. There are seven CEI competitive teams. Four of the teams will be progressing into playoffs, attempting to bring home the first competitive title to the CEI Esports trophy cabinet.
Local man hospitalized after shooting himself in foot at Pine Ridge Mall
CHUBBUCK — A local man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the foot inside a business, according to the Chubbuck Police Department. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a store inside of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, police said. The man accidentally shot himself in the foot with a handgun and was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center via private vehicle for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to Chubbuck police. Officers are still working to gather more details about the incident and are not releasing the man’s name at this time.
