ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Ball takes leadership position at D.L. Evans Bank Idaho Falls branch

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Bradley Ball as assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Idaho Falls branch. In this role, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with customers to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt

Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt, 98, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?

Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Family of boy seriously injured in 2020 giving back to the community

POCATELLO — Thanks to the generous support from the community, 8-year-old Jack Moser helped save potentially 101 lives in the month of October. With the help of his mother, Amber Peterson, and his family, the animal cartoonist and monkey-bar enthusiast held the “Help Count Jackula” blood drive during the Halloween season, where he passed out fake blood drinks and ghostly gifts to all who donated. “It’s gone really good,” said...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

CEI Esports competing in collegiate playoffs

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho is experiencing success competing in Esports at the collegiate level. This fall semester, CEI had competitive teams finish the regular season atop the standings in their respective divisions. There are seven CEI competitive teams. Four of the teams will be progressing into playoffs, attempting to bring home the first competitive title to the CEI Esports trophy cabinet.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man hospitalized after shooting himself in foot at Pine Ridge Mall

CHUBBUCK — A local man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the foot inside a business, according to the Chubbuck Police Department. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a store inside of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, police said. The man accidentally shot himself in the foot with a handgun and was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center via private vehicle for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to Chubbuck police. Officers are still working to gather more details about the incident and are not releasing the man’s name at this time.
CHUBBUCK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy