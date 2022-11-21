Read full article on original website
Kent Delord House to hold holiday event
PLATTSBURGH | The Kent-Delord House Museum is adorned with decorations for a special holiday open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Samantha Williams, Kent-Delord House museum director, said, “We are very excited to once again feature a holiday open house. Many people look forward to seeing this historic house decorated for the holidays and this year we have combined our open house with the theme of a Dicken’s Christmas and an Artists and Crafts Event.”
Johnsburg welcomes holidays with "Lights On" tradition
JOHNSBURG | From Dec. 2nd through the 4th, the Town of Johnsburg will transform into a winter holiday wonderland looking like it came straight out of the pages of a child's favorite storybook. For the past 40 years, the entire community has participated in "Lights On" in this traditional effort...
Parade of Lights announced for Rouses Point
ROUSES POINT | On Saturday, Dec. 10 the Rouses Point Fire Department will be holding its annual Parade of Lights at 7 p.m. The parade route is subject to change depending on interest, but currently, the route starts on Montgomery Street by the boat launch and will proceed to Rose Avenue and then to Lake Street. From Lake Street, the parade will turn onto Pratt Street, Church Street, State Street, Maple Street, Pine Street, Elm Street, Priscilla Lane, Academy Street, Champlain Street, Trahan Drive, Stewart Street, Rock Street, Myers Street and then back to Lake Street. Once back on Lake Street the parade will turn onto Smith Street, Beacon Heights Drive, Mountain View Drive, Kavanaugh Drive, Smith Street, to Lake Street, and will end at the fire station.
Essex Junction Recreation and Parks’ winter lights in the park begins Nov. 24
ESSEX JUNCTION — The winter lights in the park event will begin this Thursday night at the Maple Street Park. The lights will be lit 5-8 p.m. daily beginning tomorrow night and lasting through Jan. 1. Along with looking at the beautiful display, community members can print out a...
Plattsburgh organization is giving back this holiday with meals for anyone in need
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — MHAB Life Skills Campus, along with the Champlain Valley Family Center, is giving back this Thanksgiving, providing over 600 meals throughout Clinton County. Since 2019, the organizations have worked alongside one another, providing recovery services to those living with substance use disorder. Many employees and volunteers...
Town of Plattsburgh launches Holiday Light Showcase
PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department has launched a Holiday Light Showcase to help highlight the best and brightest holiday lights and displays across town. Town residents interested in showcasing their lights and decorations should email their address to rec@townofplattsburgh.org. A map will then be created of all...
Lights & Music Magically Bring Adirondack Forest to Life for Enchanting Holiday
Have a wild night exploring the sights and sounds as the forest comes to life in the Adirondacks. Wander through Wild Lights, an enchanting, illuminated, winter wonderland as thousands of lights transform The Wild Center campus in Tupper Lake into a twinkling holiday experience. Wild Walk After Dark. Bask in...
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
Early Bird Catering to Open in Colchester
A Colchester native is returning home to open a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch spot at 506 Porters Point Road. On December 5, chef-owner Deven Bora, 27, will start serving breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos, coffee, smoothies, soup, hot-bar dishes, and take-home dinners at Early Bird Catering in the former location of Big Apple Deli. The shop will also serve as the home base for the catering business Bora started earlier this year.
A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star
It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
The Place I Live: Redford
I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.
Barbara M. Cobb
TICONDEROGA | Barbara M. Cobb, 84, of Ticonderoga, passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s on Nov. 19, 2022, at Elderwood in Ticonderoga, where she was wonderfully cared for by all staff. She was born on April 3, 1938, and was one of eight children of the late...
Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
Rice Memorial High School Announces Permanent Principal
David Young, the Superintendent of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington Catholic schools, announced Dr. Andrew Keough as Rice Memorial High School’s (Rice) permanent principal on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Rice’s annual Stunt Nite performance at the Flynn. “What really distinguishes Dr. Keough as a leader is...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
ON THE SCENE: Roamers remembered at new ORDA bistro
The state Olympic Regional Development Authority has named its new bar and bistro in the Miracle Building after a hockey team, but not the one you’d might think. It’s called Roamers Lake Placid. For anyone who lived in Lake Placid from the mid-1940s to the early 1970s, the...
Reunification: the part of evacuations that fall apart
SARANAC | It’s 11:22 a.m. on a Wednesday. The kids are safely at school and the work day has begun. Everything seems to be normal when the phone rings. It’s a robocall from Saranac Central School District saying the school has been evacuated and students need to be picked up from the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
LAKE PLACID DIET: What could go wrong?
– I don’t know if you’ve ever had a colonoscopy, but the day-before prep involves a hefty dose of stimulant laxatives around 1 p.m., more than three hours of slowly drinking 64 ounces of laxative-laced Gatorade and an uncanny and unnatural attachment to the toilet — the likes of which you’ve never had before in your life.
Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO resigns
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has resigned after more than four years in the role, according to an announcement from the hospital Tuesday. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, board chair Mark Foley Jr. said in the press release. Prior to...
