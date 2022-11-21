ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

WTRF

Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash

UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

DUI checkpoint planned for Putnam County

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A sobriety checkpoint has been announced for Putnam County in the coming weeks. A Tuesday release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department indicates that the department, in conjunction with the Winfield Police Department, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint along Route 817 near the Route 34 overpass (Winfield Bridge.)
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday. The complaint says that […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after West Virginia shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in the Glen Jean area of Fayette County on Monday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call around 9 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was found inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says just before 9:00 pm last night, November 21, 2022, deputies received notice of a male victim who had been shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean. The victim, identified as Ashtin Owens, 37 of Scarbro, died as a result of his injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation

WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

