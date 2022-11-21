KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO