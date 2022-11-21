Read full article on original website
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
WTRF
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
lootpress.com
DUI checkpoint planned for Putnam County
WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A sobriety checkpoint has been announced for Putnam County in the coming weeks. A Tuesday release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department indicates that the department, in conjunction with the Winfield Police Department, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint along Route 817 near the Route 34 overpass (Winfield Bridge.)
Kanawha Commission opposes West Virginia Waste Management rate increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia. In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Lance Wheeler […]
Why won’t West Virginia residents see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas?
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law. The law states it’s “unlawful for a retail […]
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that one lane of Route 10 has reopened. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County. Officials say the ambulance involved is currently […]
hazard-herald.com
Man found dead in Guyandotte River near Branchland, West Virginia identified
UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The identity of a man who was found dead in the Guyandotte River on Tuesday has been released. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the man was identified as 64-year-old Randy Kirkendoll, of Branchland. UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is continuing to investigate the […]
West Virginia man kidnapped a woman at shopping center, police say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday. The complaint says that […]
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
SILVER ALERT: West Virginia man still missing, last seen in Smithers area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
Man dead after West Virginia shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in the Glen Jean area of Fayette County on Monday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call around 9 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was found inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile […]
Shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says just before 9:00 pm last night, November 21, 2022, deputies received notice of a male victim who had been shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean. The victim, identified as Ashtin Owens, 37 of Scarbro, died as a result of his injuries.
wchstv.com
Family-owned meat processing shop ready for buck gun season
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is officially buck gun season in West Virginia and that means thousands of hunters will head out into the woods for their chance at getting a deer. S&J Custom Meats in Kanawha County has been preparing for the hundreds of people who will...
West Virginia man found guilty of killing man and dumping body in the bed of truck
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A man was recently found guilty of killing a 41-year-old victim and dumping the body in the bed of a truck last year. On Friday, Nov. 18, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Anthony Yester was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a dead body.
Williamson Daily News
Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation
WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
