Russell Westbrook’s likely next team after the Lakers is revealed
The biggest story around the Los Angeles Lakers all summer was a potential Russell Westbrook trade. While rumors swirled all summer, the Lakers ultimately did not move Westbrook and he entered the season — controversially — in the purple and gold. To be fair, the Westbrook experience has...
Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction and Odds for Friday, November 25 (Back Anthony Davis' Hot Streak)
Are the Los Angeles Lakers actually going to make the play-in tournament?. They’ve won three of their last four games and are just 3.5 games back of the 10th seed in the West. Tonight, they’ll face the San Antonio Spurs, who are having another tough season. This season will...
North Carolina vs. Iowa State Prediction and Odds for Friday, November 25 (UNC Finally Wakes Up)
The North Carolina Tar Heels came into the year as the No. 1 team in the country and they still hold that distinction at 5-0, but it hasn’t looked the way you would expect. Yesterday, it was an 89-81 win over Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational. Gardner Webb also gave them a scare 10 days ago. Today will be their toughest test of the season as they continue the Phil Knight Invitational against the 4-0 Iowa State Cyclones.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Friday, November 25)
Multi-Team Events continue through this weekend with a handful of ranked vs. ranked matchups going on across the country. The Battle 4 Atlantis concludes after a chaotic week of fantastic finishes with Kansas and Tennessee matching up in a battle of ranked foes. Elsewhere, Gonzaga and Purdue meet late on the east coast in a battle of top teams, highlighted by Boilermakers big man Zach Eddey matching up against Bulldogs' big Drew Timme.
Latest Lakers injury report sparks an uncomfortable conversation
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night riding a three-game winning streak. A win over the Suns would be massive for the Lakers, who have seemingly turned a corner this season. If they can get the job done then optimism is going to be pumped into the fanbase.
