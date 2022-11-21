ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

North Carolina vs. Iowa State Prediction and Odds for Friday, November 25 (UNC Finally Wakes Up)

The North Carolina Tar Heels came into the year as the No. 1 team in the country and they still hold that distinction at 5-0, but it hasn’t looked the way you would expect. Yesterday, it was an 89-81 win over Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational. Gardner Webb also gave them a scare 10 days ago. Today will be their toughest test of the season as they continue the Phil Knight Invitational against the 4-0 Iowa State Cyclones.
AMES, IA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Friday, November 25)

Multi-Team Events continue through this weekend with a handful of ranked vs. ranked matchups going on across the country. The Battle 4 Atlantis concludes after a chaotic week of fantastic finishes with Kansas and Tennessee matching up in a battle of ranked foes. Elsewhere, Gonzaga and Purdue meet late on the east coast in a battle of top teams, highlighted by Boilermakers big man Zach Eddey matching up against Bulldogs' big Drew Timme.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy