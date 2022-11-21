ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners punter proposes to girlfriend following Bedlam win

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpuhI_0jIiCY9K00

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners soundly defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday, with a score of 28 to 13.

It is one of the last Bedlam games scheduled before Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference.

During the chaotic celebrations on the field, Oklahoma punter Michael Turk proposed to his girlfriend, Oklahoma softball player Grace Lyons.

And she said yes!

The Sooners are now bowl-eligible with Saturday’s win, and they’ll face Texas Tech this weekend.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP

Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Police: 4 dead at pot farm were 'executed,' Chinese citizens

Police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana farm but said Tuesday they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said the three men and one woman, who were Chinese citizens, were “executed” on...
HENNESSEY, OK
KRMG

Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in Tulsa area

TUSLA, Okla. — About two dozen family members waited anxiously, some with balloons and flowers, for their relatives, who were escaping the war in Ukraine, to arrive in Tulsa on Thursday morning. Stanislav Volosyuk, his wife Oksana, his two children, Mikhail and Marta, and his brother Ivan met their...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Suspect in connection to Kingfisher quadruple homicide in custody, OSBI says

MIAMI, Fla. — A suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide in Kingfisher is in custody, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Tuesday. The Miami Beach, Fla. Police Department arrested 45-year-old Wu Chen on an OSBI warrant after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle the suspect was driving. The suspect was arrested just before 4 p.m. without incident and transported to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center.
KINGFISHER, OK
KRMG

TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tally’s Good Food Cafe gives free dinners on Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — Every Thanksgiving, for the past 35 years, Tally’s Good Food Cafe has fed free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who stops by their midtown restaurant. The owner of Tally’s, Tally Alame, said Thanksgiving is his favorite day of the year because it’s about being thankful for what we have and sharing it with others.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Salvation Army offers meal, hats, scarves on Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army offered a Thanksgiving meal to the public on Thursday afternoon. The meal took place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center of Hope, near W. Archer St. and N. Denver Ave, in downtown Tulsa. Free hats, scarves and gloves were also handed out.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy