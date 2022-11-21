Sooners punter proposes to girlfriend following Bedlam win

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners soundly defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday, with a score of 28 to 13.

It is one of the last Bedlam games scheduled before Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference.

During the chaotic celebrations on the field, Oklahoma punter Michael Turk proposed to his girlfriend, Oklahoma softball player Grace Lyons.

And she said yes!

The Sooners are now bowl-eligible with Saturday’s win, and they’ll face Texas Tech this weekend.

