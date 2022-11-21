Mango Optic, with AI-Enhanced Teleoptometry, Virtual-Try-on, and a Sweet Twist to Patient Service, Arriving Soon in Boca Raton

Read full article on original website
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Biggest New Year's Eve Event In Miami Through Diversity!MH RifadPembroke Pines, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore, Boca, Jupiter eating places with no well being violations
Here are six restaurant violations commonly noted by inspectors. For the week of July 18 to 24, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Whit’s Frozen Custard of Boca3551 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. MC Donalds2140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Woodfield Country Club3650 Club...
Small Business Saturday: Lake Worth Beach woman pivots from layoff to owner of cleaning company
WEST PALM BEACH — Alicia Colon is among the millions of Americans who lost their jobs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic as employers closed workplaces or cut back on staff. Now she owns a cleaning company specializing in vacation rentals. Colon, 32, of Lake Worth Beach, worked...
bocaratontribune.com
The Schmidt Boca Raton History MuseumReveals This Year’s Commemorative Holiday Ornament Showcasing the Old Inlet Bridge
The charming Holiday Collectible is Only $20 & Available. for Purchase Online or in the Museum’s Gift Shop. (Boca Raton, FL – November 21, 2022) Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today revealed the nonprofit organization’s annual commemorative holiday ornament. This year’s seasonal collectible—21st in a series—celebrates the Old Inlet Bridge.
Small Business Saturday: Delray woman opens skin clinic and offers business advice - 'just go for it'
DELRAY BEACH — Brie Auerbach was a year and a half into her career as an aesthetician when she decided it was time for the next step: To open a business of her own. By this point, Auerbach already had worked at two med spas in Boca Raton. These are spas that combine aesthetic medical centers with what most people would know as day spas. The difference is that, at a med spa, nonsurgical medical services such as Botox are offered.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar to Expand with Two New Franchise Locations Next Year
South Florida’s homegrown casual-dining coffee bar is growing to nine cafes
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Historical Society Announces WALK OF RECOGNITION Inductees 2022
Ceremony & Reception will be held at The Addison on Tuesday, November 29 at 6 p.m. (Boca Raton, FL – October 26, 2022) The Boca Raton Historical Society today announced the 2022 Walk of Recognition inductees. The annual honor goes to individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”
maritime-executive.com
CMA CGM Containership Sets Record as Miami’s Largest to Date
PortMiami, while best known as the cruise capital of the world, is also continuing to enhance its cargo operations. Last week, on November 17, the CMA CGM Osiris (156,000 dwt) became the largest containership to ever arrive in the port. According to Miami-Dade’s mayor, it is part of a trend that will continue to see larger vessels docking in the port after efforts to upgrade the facilities.
TRAVEL: Much Better, But Not Perfect, At FLL, PBI, and MIA This Thanksgiving
After Day Of Travel Chaos In South Florida, Things Are Better At Miami International, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International, and Palm Beach International. But Not For Everyone. BY: REAL-TIME TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Thanksgiving travel situation in South Florida is significantly better than it […]
west-palm-beach-news.com
PBSO: 5-year-old who went lacking close to West Palm Seashore discovered lifeless close to house – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing near West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Dahud Jolicoeur was located on Saturday near a waterway about a block away from his home.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Alba Palm Seaside is the brand new luxurious waterfront condominium in West Palm Seaside
Alba Palm Beach’s sales office opened last month with a reservation boon that set aside about 35% of its units in the first few days as inventory in West Palm Beach’s luxury condo market remains tight. The Alba development is another sign that the demand for residential options...
International Fast Casual Falafel Chain Maoz Vegetarian Plans Boynton Beach Location
The brand has three South Florida locations, plus locations in Barcelona, São Paulo, Paris, and Amsterdam
bocaratontribune.com
Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Delivered “A Tropical Paradise” for 500 Guests and Raised More Than $320,000
Proceeds from the Sold-out Event Support the Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits. Fulfilled Through Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program. Boca Raton, FL – Boasting an extravagant Black & Pink-Tie evening, replete with all the grandeur and festivity befitting a storied, burgeoning City, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton presented its seventh annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball at Boca West Country Club.
travelexperta.com
West Palm Beach Florida: A Great Place for So Much Fun
West Palm Beach Florida: A Great Place for So Much Fun. Coming to West Palm Beach is a pretty big deal. Everybody knows that it’s a really cool hot spot, especially for Southern Florida, yet not so much as far as Miami and Fort Lauderdale. West Palm Beach is one of the three county seats of Palm Beach County and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Florida, well known for its rich culture, history, food scene, and vibrant nightlife. Today we’re going to be talking about what to do in West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
Passengers boarding Thanksgiving eve flights at local airports encounter heavy traffic, large crowds
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday hustle is in full swing across South Florida as travelers hoping to reach loved ones on Thanksgiving found getting to the airport to be a nightmare. 7News cameras captured a sea of red lights and vehicles crammed outside Terminal 2 at...
Parkland Commission Discusses Potential Heron Bay Development Traffic Impacts
As Parkland continues to grow, so might traffic. The city commission discussed ways to mitigate future traffic headaches at their November 16 workshop, focusing on future transportation and mobility improvements. The meeting was the second of a six-part workshop series focusing on future growth. It also follows the city’s purchase...
soulofmiami.org
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22
The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Announcing the 2023 Diamond Award Recipient
During the holiday season, we think about others and how to give back to our community. So, there is no better time to announce our 2023 DIAMOND award recipient. For over 17 years, the Boca Chamber has selected a deserving recipient to receive the prestigious DIAMOND award, a woman who has achieved success in her professional career and continually makes a difference in our community. A DIAMOND is Dedicated, Inspiring, Accomplished, Motivated, Outstanding, Noble, and Driven businesswoman. It is with great pleasure that I announce the recipient of the 2023 DIAMOND Award: Andrea Virgin, President & Founder of Virgin Design, and Founder of The Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation.
Season to Share: Grandparents in their 70s caring for 4 grandkids in cramped house where everything's broken
Life already was plenty challenging for Catherine and Otis Hall, with their daughter, her disabled husband and four grandchildren crowded into the septuagenarian couple’s three-bedroom home. Then, one day about a year ago, their 35-year-old daughter started complaining that she felt sick. It was the beginning of a series...
bocaratontribune.com
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum to Host Three Special Events in December
(Boca Raton, FL – November 22, 2022) The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced it will be hosting three special events next month—two Town Hall Talks and the return of the popular Sips & Sounds musical series. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.
