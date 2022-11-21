ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Rica, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Plans for Kennesaw hotel on Old 41 Highway dropped for mixed-use development

Plans for a 140-room hotel on Old 41 Highway, where the Electric Cowboy nightclub used to sit, were officially abandoned Monday. The hotel was approved in 2018 as part of a 13-acre mixed-use development by Varner Developers on the former site of the Kennesaw Crossing Shopping Center. It was a highly desired component of the project since the only hotel inside city limits was destroyed by a fire earlier that year.
KENNESAW, GA
The Citizen Online

Visions of 285 in Peachtree City

I recently read the editorial submitted to The Citizen by Clint Holland, who is running for Post 3, City Council in PTC. Mr. Holland proposed an overpass at the intersection of 54/74. An overpass in PTC?. I moved to Peachtree City to escape Atlanta in 2020 for many reasons. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
Eater

Will You Drive to Kennesaw for a Whataburger Fix When It Opens Next Week?

Atlantans are fiercely loyal to the restaurants serving their favorite burgers, including their preferred fast food chains. And for fans of Whataburger, the Greater Atlanta burger landscape is about to change once again next week. After months of hype, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger makes its metro Atlanta debut in Kennesaw,...
KENNESAW, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Saddlebag House, Pike County

Even being strangled by Kudzu, this saddlebag is easily identified by its profile. Kudzu makes for interesting photographs in its never-ending battle with structures, but it’s a problematic invasive plant and has cost farmers and landowners millions of dollars since its introduction to the South in the late 19th century.
PIKE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fireplace sparks early morning fire at Gwinnett County home

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services says firefighters responded to a 911 report of a house fire on the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW in Lilburn just after 1 a.m. The homeowner reported that there had been a fire in his fireplace and now the house was on fire.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE

