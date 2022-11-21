Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning: 'Get home safe'
MILWAUKEE - "Blackout Wednesday," the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink. At Kelly's...
Law enforcement drones; privacy questions over 'eye in the sky'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Law enforcement agencies in our area are relying more and more on drones in the fight against crime. In the basement of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, The Citizens’ Academy gets a lesson on these "eyes in the sky." For 11 weeks, the group meets to learn more about how deputies keep our community safe. The topics change every class. Few generate as many questions and awe as the department’s Unmanned Aircraft Unit.
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
12th and Locust crash, 4 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Wednesday night Nov. 23 on the city's north side. Police said the crash happened at 12th and Locust around 5:30 p.m. One vehicle was making a left turn when it was hit by another. All four people were taken to...
I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving meal efforts address community need
MILWAUKEE - Food prices have made grocery shopping difficult ahead of Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. In Milwaukee County, a pair of community events Wednesday worked to take some stress off of people's plates. "They came looking for just a turkey and received so much more," said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey, who...
Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started
MILWAUKEE - Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping. People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot's grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.
Feeding America hosts 25th annual 'Stuff the Bus' food drive
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The annual "Stuff the Bus" event returns for it's 25th year. The event helps feed thousands of families in need throughout the Milwaukee area. The event fills two Milwaukee County Transit System bus with groceries. According to Feeding America, one in eight people in Milwaukee don't know where their next meal is coming from and one in four children don't know where their next meal is coming from.
Holiday travel: Milwaukee airport expected to be 'busiest since 2019'
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport's director said they are expecting the busiest holiday travel season since 2019. That's when they saw a record number of travelers.
Firearms recovered: Milwaukee police executed search warrants
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 22 executed four search warrants. Two Milwaukee men, ages 36 and 32 were taken into custody as a result of the search warrants. The police recovered three handguns, two rifles, over 1000 rounds of ammunition, along with a military grade weapon.
Shootout near Marquette, apartment, vehicle hit
MILWAUKEE - People in two vehicles started shooting at each other near Marquette University's campus Tuesday, Nov. 22, Milwaukee police said. According to police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. A nearby apartment building and parked vehicle were hit by the gunfire. No injuries were reported. No...
Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say
Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene.
Milwaukee shooting near Grant and Forest Home; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Grant and Forest Home that landed a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. Milwaukee police...
Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Milwaukee man shot during armed robbery near 25th and Grant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 25th and Grant that landed a 25-year-old Milwaukee man in a hospital on Thursday, Nov. 24. Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. According to officials, the victim was shot during an armed robbery vehicle taken incident. The victim...
Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case, why state could be in contempt
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A shortage of bed space at a state mental hospital has hundreds of jail inmates waiting for court-ordered treatment, including Timothy Hoeller, a man charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University. "This is a travesty," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren. Hoeller is charged with making...
Menomonee Falls Small Business Saturday
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - FOX6 News Brian Kramp visits Menomonee Falls Downtown businesses and Centennial Plaza to give a preview of what you can buy on Small Business Saturday. Rustic Rehabs has everything you need from furniture painting to a home decor shop. The Owner Jen Dunne shows us all the things she offers in the video above.
South Milwaukee police: Woman dies after medical emergency at tavern
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a woman, 55, after she passed out at a tavern. She was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 17, where she later died. People inside the bar said the woman walked in with a man. When they called...
