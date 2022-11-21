Read full article on original website
Representative-Elect Becca Balint calls for applicants to congressional office
Vermont Business Magazine Today, Representative-Elect Becca Balint, VT-AL, announced that she is accepting applications for positions in her Congressional office. Balint’s campaign manager, Natalie Silver, is leading the transition. “I am thrilled to start building our Congressional team,” Balint said. “We are building a team of committed public servants...
USDA seeks applications to support rural entrepreneurs and create jobs
Vermont Business Magazine U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small has announced that USDA is accepting applications to support economic development and create jobs for people in rural America. USDA is making this funding available under the Rural Business Development Grant program to support business...
Governor Scott and the Office of Racial Equity promote IDEAL Vermont
Over a Dozen Municipalities Have Joined New Initiative on Equity and Inclusion. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Office of Racial Equity(link is external) today promoted a new state initiative that encourages and supports municipalities across the state in their efforts to be more inclusive, equitable and welcoming.
Gasoline prices fall for Thanksgiving drive
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell a surprising 8 cents in the last week to $3.88 per gallon. Prices are down 12 cents lower than last month, but are 45 cents higher than a year ago. The Vermont price is 30 cents higher than the national average.
Hibbert to get nod as deputy secretary of state
Secretary of State-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas has announced her intent to appoint S Lauren Hibbert as deputy secretary of state when Copeland Hanzas is sworn in on Jan 5. Hibbert has worked in the Office of the Secretary of State(link is external) since 2011; she has served as director of the Office of Professional Regulation since 2018 and previously served in the roles of general counsel and chief prosecuting attorney. Before moving back to Vermont, she worked as a public defender in New York City.
