Secretary of State-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas has announced her intent to appoint S Lauren Hibbert as deputy secretary of state when Copeland Hanzas is sworn in on Jan 5. Hibbert has worked in the Office of the Secretary of State(link is external) since 2011; she has served as director of the Office of Professional Regulation since 2018 and previously served in the roles of general counsel and chief prosecuting attorney. Before moving back to Vermont, she worked as a public defender in New York City.

VERMONT STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO