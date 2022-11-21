ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

wtaq.com

A busy night for the Knights

The St. Norbert men’s basketball team won it’s first game of the year, the women’s team suffered it’s first loss and the ladies hockey team continued to roll on Tuesday night. The guys defeated Concordia of Wisconsin in Mequon 74-64 behind 14 points each from Michael...
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Celebrates 20th Anniversary

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC) opened its doors in November of 2002. Now in 2022, the PAC is celebrating their 20th anniversary. After the PAC had only been open for two months, Mamma Mia! made its Wisconsin Broadway premier at the PAC in January of 2003.
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Community throws support behind Kewaunee family

A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wtaq.com

Thousands Kick-Off The Holiday Season With Appleton Parade

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Even after 51 years of the Appleton Christmas parade, tens of thousands continue to line up on college avenue to share excitement for the holidays. “It’s always exciting,” Tommy Powers said, “It never disappoints. Never”. Some parade goers arrived several hours early...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Lincoln High School in Manitowoc Released Early Wednesday After Bomb Threat

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Manitowoc high school student and a person in Canada were arrested in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School. Police say a voice mail was left for staff members just after midnight, with the caller saying he would bring a bomb to school. The call came from a cellphone number in Canada.
MANITOWOC, WI
whbl.com

Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan

A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Metro Fire Department to Launch Holiday Wreath Program

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will be hanging holiday wreaths on all nine of their fire stations beginning on Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day for a public awareness campaign. The wreaths will be initially lit with all green lights. Then, for every residential fire that occurs during this holiday season, one lightbulb on the wreath will be changed to red.
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors

The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Bourbon Maple Brussel Sprouts from Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse

Chef Joe from the newly renovated Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel shares how to make on of their signature side dishes on the menu at Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse. Check out everything the restaurant has to offer by visiting vincelombardisteakhouse.com. Bourbon Maple Glaze (Makes 2 cups):. 2 cups Wisconsin Maple Syrup...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Proposed Manitowoc School Curriculum Changes Create Tension

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tension was high Tuesday evening at a Manitowoc school board meeting as public speakers were divided on whether to support changes the board has been considering when it comes to leadership and curriculum. “We’re terrified of the things you’re doing,” parent Rebecca Wilinski told the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Visitor Information Center Opens in Downtown Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) — In February of 2022, the process began to create Manitowoc’s new official Visitor Information Center. Now, the Visitor Information Center is a reality located at 824 S. 8th Street in downtown Manitowoc. “This past year the City of Manitowoc brought tourism in house,” said...
MANITOWOC, WI

