More than 300 residents turn out for 17th annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at the David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo is all lit up following the annual Happy Holidaze tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. More than 20,000 feet of lights were flipped on by the Mitchell family. Rick and Colleen Mitchell won the opportunity during the annual roundup auction earlier this year and passed the duties on to their three grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remy.
12 Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades. KSNT compiled the following list with help from travelks.com to give you the details on some of the most holly-jolly parades in Kansas. See below to find one near you. JCACC Christmas Parade Dubbed “A Classic Christmas” parade, […]
25 years of Winter Wonderland
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old tradition with over a million lights and stretching two miles long at the Lake Shawnee Campground was missing a very special person this year. Organizer Ron Gwaltney suddenly passed away back in October. Not only did he love putting on the display for families, but he was a crucial part […]
Miss Kansas appearance highlights preliminary Festival of Trees activities for Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County
Christmas is right around the corner which means the decorations are making their way out. What better way to celebrate the season than with some Christmas trees?. Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County continued preliminary activities for its first-ever Festival of Trees on Tuesday night at Flinthills Mall. Residents...
Kari’s Christmas for Kids
Kari’s Diamonds and 1400 KVOE, 96.9 FM, Country 101.7 & Mix 104.9 have teamed up to bring you “Kari’s Christmas for Kids”! Christmas is a great time to reflect on just how fortunate we really are. It’s an even better time to think of those that we can bless. It is with great joy that we give you the opportunity to help the children of SOS in Emporia this Christmas, but to also win a custom-designed, .88 carat total weight diamond ring set in 14-carat yellow white gold, valued at $4,500!
Audio – Wednesday – 11-23-22
Newsmaker: FHTC Annual/Alumni Fund Coordinator Karis Williams previews the Flint Hills Technical College Giving. Emporia High Future Farmers of America group member Morgan McCoy highlights upcoming projects, including a present wrapping event. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Arts Center Art Gifts. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance.
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
Walnut Turkey Day Dash returns to in-person event
Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate around friends and family. One Emporia tradition returned in-person Thursday morning with the 12th annual Walnut Turkey Day Dash. Even with the number of participants being lower than in 2019, the event is hoping with the return to in-person will help excite the community to participate in 2023.
32nd annual Emporia Church of Christ Thanksgiving meal serves over 500 residents
For over 30 years members of Emporia’s Church of Christ has spent the majority of their Thanksgiving holiday giving back to others and this year was once again no exception. The congregation came together for the 32nd annual free Thanksgiving meal where all were welcome and walked away full of turkey and all the fixings. Congregation member Gail Weakly has been a part of the meal since its inception and says she’s grateful for the time with both her immediate family and church family during the holiday.
Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community. The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr....
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas
The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
In-person component of Walnut School’s Turkey Day Dash returning after two year hiatus Thursday
Walnut Elementary School is expecting a big turnout for a local Thanksgiving tradition. The in-person component of Walnut School’s Turkey Day Dash is back on the community calendar following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walnut Principal Jami Dakin says they are “organized and ready to go.”
Emporia Church of Christ to continue holiday tradition with free Thanksgiving meal
Ripping off the slogan for The Masters golf tournament, an Emporia tradition unlike any other takes place Thursday. The Emporia Church of Christ has hosted a Thanksgiving community meal now for better than 30 years. Pastor Neil Taylor says meals will be served inside the church, as was the case last year.
WEATHER: Up to an inch of rain possible Saturday
Much-needed rainfall is increasingly likely for the entire KVOE listening area Saturday. Rain is set to begin after noon and continue through the evening hours. The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from half an inch to one inch of rain, which would be the area’s most significant rainfall since over two inches of rain fell Nov. 4-6.
Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas
The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
Thanksgiving drizzle could be on more than food
No rain, snow or ice can make Thanksgiving travel nice. But the Emporia area still has a drought problem. More than two inches of rain in early November moved Chase and Lyon Counties out of a “severe drought” designation. But almost all of the land remains in a level-one “moderate drought.”
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
