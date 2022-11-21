For over 30 years members of Emporia’s Church of Christ has spent the majority of their Thanksgiving holiday giving back to others and this year was once again no exception. The congregation came together for the 32nd annual free Thanksgiving meal where all were welcome and walked away full of turkey and all the fixings. Congregation member Gail Weakly has been a part of the meal since its inception and says she’s grateful for the time with both her immediate family and church family during the holiday.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO